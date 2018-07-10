Kate Middleton Has Worn This Alexander McQueen Dress 5 Different Times​

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for repeating outfits, which, in addition to making her slightly more relatable, is actually very smart. Kate doesn't have to spend quite so much on her wardrobe (last year, the royal family altogether reportedly spent about $6.5 million on outfits) and she knows she already looks good because she already wore the dress once before.

There is one item in particular she absolutely loves: a long-sleeve coat dress with crisp lapels by Alexander McQueen. She's worn her ivory dress on three different occasions from Princess Charlotte's christening to Trooping the Colour and even had a similar version made for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

She did make tiny tweaks to that specific dress though by adding buttons to the sleeves and customizing it in a pale yellow color. Just when you thought you saw the last of that dress silhouette, however, Kate debuted a mint green version today while celebrating the royal air force's 100th birthday. Clearly, no other coat dress holds Kate's heart like her McQueen numbers. And, she looks gorgeous in them every.single.time.

Ahead, all the times she's worn the dress.

On July 5, 2015, Kate wore this ivory Alexander McQueen coat dress to Princess Charlotte's christening.



Getty Images

On July 11, 2016, she re-wore the ivory look to Trooping the Colour.

Getty Images

On July 30, 2017, Kate stepped out in the same dress again while attending a commemorations ceremony in Belgium.

Getty Images

On May 19, 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in a pale yellow version of the Alexander McQueen dress. This style, however, had buttons on the sleeves so it was slightly different than the ivory look.

Shutterstock

On July 10, 2018, Kate once again went for the McQueen dress style, this time in a mint green color for a service commemorating The Royal Air Force's 100th birthday.

Getty Images

A side by side of the royal's favorite Alexander McQueen dress.