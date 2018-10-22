Michigan Primary Governor, Detroit, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Meghan Markle Twinned With Kate Middleton in Her Polka Dot & Other Stories Dress

The new Duchess dress code.

image
Getty Images

If you’re wondering which print to invest in for your fall/winter wardrobe this year to serve maximum royalty realness, make it polka dot. It’s now scientifically proven to be 200 per cent Duchess approved, with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both choosing a twinning polka dot looks this week.

Just this morning, the Duchess of Sussex decided to take some inspiration from her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the fashion department. Arriving on Queensland’s Fraser Island on Monday for the latest leg of her tour with husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked stunning in an effortlessly chic wrap dress from her high street favorite, & Other Stories. The burgundy wine color and white polkadot piece featured a collared neckline, short capped sleeves and a tie at the waist. The Duchess styled her latest affordable look with her saddle flat sandals from Sarah Flint, oversized Karen Walker sunglasses and a lazy-girl low ponytail.

The day saw Meghan and Harry separate for their individual royal appearances on the island, with Harry meeting the Traditional Owners of the island, known as the Butchulla people, and the Duchess heading to Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours to explore the area.

But anyone who keeps up to date with royal family fashion will be quick to notice that Meghan’s latest look is almost identical to a dress worn by Kate Middleton last week for a royal engagement. She and husband Prince William met with inspirational teenagers at a Kensington Palace reception on Wednesday, and Kate too chose a red and white polka dot dress—hers by Whistles—for the occasion.

While the dotted print, fall shades, tie waist and midi length were totally similar, the shape differed from Meghan’s dress today. Kate’s shirt dress featured full long sleeves instead, and looked a little more formal with a pair of nude heels and her signature blow out. Last time Meghan had a twinning royal fashion moment was when she and Princess Beatrice wore the exact same skirt.

Forget the tiaras, this is the new Duchess uniform.

