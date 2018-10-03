On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an official visit to Sussex, a rural county in south east England. The couple, whose royal titles contain the name of the region, will participate in a series of activities from opening the University of Chichester Tech Park to visiting Survivors' Network, an organization that supports survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Even though they will be walking around all day, Meghan arrived at the first stop on their mini tour, Chichester town centre, in an unexpected choice—a forest green, Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt with paneled structure. She paired the statement piece with a simple but smart & Other Stories blouse, an elegant cream coat from Armani to shield from the British fall weather, and her favorite classic nude heels. Meghan accessorized with a matching dark green Gabriela Hearst Nina bag, and her sweet Ginette NY 'Mini Wolf' chain necklace. This latest look from the Duchess was entirely different than her Givenchy velvet dress, which she wore last week to the Royal Academy's Oceania exhibit.

Lately, Meghan's gone back and forth between wearing dresses and sleek trousers for public appearances. Though today, she seemed to be in the mood to mix things up a little and try something different, and looked amazing for her much-anticipated trip to Sussex with husband Harry.



Meghan's smart Sussex attire could not have been further from Kate Middleton's more laidback look from yesterday, where she had a solo outing to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

Meghan meets the children from Westbourne School #Chichester who gave her their A-Z of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/Y4NRo2JpIf — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 3, 2018

That being said, the two royals have dramatically different styles to begin with. Kate likes the more traditional and reserved outfits while Meghan tip-toes the line between being modest and bold. Today, her look was definitely a little more on the modern side.

Get Meghan's exact skirt, below.

