It's not enough to just read Michelle Obama's new memoir Becoming—you can now rock the accompanying merch too. The former first lady, who is currently on a tour to promote her new book, launched apparel and accessories featuring her most famous quotes, like "Work to create the world as it should be," and "When they go low, we go high." (The latter became one of her iconic mottos after she said it at the 2016 Democratic Convention.) The full line contains a hoodie, long-sleeve shirts, cups, a journal, and even baby onesies.

Sizes range from small to 2XL, and prices hover around $30 for a top to $65 for a hoodie. (Michelle can basically take all my money, I don't mind.)

Becoming, her powerful new read, gives fans a glimpse into her life, from early childhood to motherhood, and—of course—a window into her time as first lady. You can take comfort in the fact that all net proceeds from her merch line will be donated to Global Girls Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, which supports girls' education around the world.

