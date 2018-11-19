Legendary actress, screenwriter, author and all-round good person Emma Thompson will go down in history for a number of famous, award-winning roles, like Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, The Remains of the Day, to name a few… But arguably her most iconic, career-defining moment ever came at the start of this month, when she rocked up to Buckingham Palace to collect her damehood from Prince William himself, while wearing a pair of sneakers and giving zero cares about the royal dress code.

Thompson, or Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Commander of the British Empire as we should probably refer to her now, collected her new title on November 7 and, after avoiding a potentially awkward moment with the Duke of Cambridge, showed off her choice of footwear in photos for the press. What followed can only be described as a FRENZY of critique for the casual choice at such a formal royal event. But, honestly, Thompson has no idea what all the fuss was about.

Chatting about the moment on the My Dad Wrote a Porno podcast, the actress said: "But they were posh trainers… Was there a lot of controversy? I don't do social media, I have no idea, so when these things happen, 'Oh my god, you caused a stir' I'm going, ‘Why?'"

When host Alice Levine explained: “Well, let me tell you it was all the major outlets, and by that I mean [British chat show] Loose Women , and yeah they couldn't get enough!" Emma replied: "About whether it was appropriate? Oh that's so interesting… They were Vegan trainers. Stella McCartney, Stan Smith trainers."

In fact, it's not the first time that the actress has burst the Hollywood bubble with her laid-back looks. "I got into terrible trouble wearing jeans to Cannes once," Thompson recalled. "I was wearing a very sparkly top and look, if you're wearing a sparkly top it doesn't matter what you're wearing underneath it. Their fashion police said, "Oh my god! What is she doing? She is destroying the whole Cannes experience! Everyone is coming to see the beautiful Cannes actresses all dressed up looking gorgeous and look what she is doing, she's wrecking the whole thing!"

Emma Thompson is literally everything I aspire to be when I grow up.

