Meghan Markle's PVC Heels Are Giving Me Life

image
By Marina Liao
BRITAIN-ROYALS-VISIT
Getty ImagesBEN STANSALL

Meghan Markle officially has four royal patronages under her belt: The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Mayhew, and Smart Works. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex made a visit to the latter for one of her first public events in the new year. She arrived at Smart Works, a charity that helps vulnerable and longterm unemployed women seek re-entrance into the workforce, ready to speak with staff members and women who benefit from the charity's initiatives.

For the visit, Meghan wore a black cap-sleeve maternity dress by Hatch, an Oscar de la Renta coat, earrings by Kimai, and the most conspicuous pair of heels from Gianvito Rossi. Not only did they feature a cow print (a nice change of pace from classic leopard), but the sides were transparent. If you're thinking, wait, did Meghan just rock the PVC trendyes, yes, she did. Gianvito Rossi is a brand she wears often, in addition to her other go-to labels, so it was only a matter of time that she'd debut something from them beyond a timeless suede pump.

Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

Although her exact shoe style is sold out (it's an older version from the label), Gianvito Rossi offers plenty of everyday PVC options like this black cap toe piece.

Gianvito Rossi Plexi 85 Patent Leather Pumps mytheresa.com
$790.00
SHOP IT

Meghan's outfit might have said "I'm ready for business," but her cow print heels definitely showed off the fun and fashionable side to her personality. I approve.

Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages
Getty ImagesJeff Spicer
Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

