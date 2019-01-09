How Meghan Markle Will Probably RSVP to Her Half-Brother's Wedding Invite

Poor Meghan Markle. Her difficulties with her family, members of which routinely speak to the press about her, nag her about her lack of response, and publish a tell-all book about her (eyeroll, Samantha Markle) must be incredibly challenging. Now, the pregnant duchess's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., believes that he knows just the thing to resolve all family drama and make things right in the estranged Markle household. That's right: he's inviting Meghan and Prince Harry to his wedding in March, as he exclusively told Daily Mail TV.

"Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It's hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father...Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good," said Markle Jr.

He added, "Starting out the New Year by bringing our family closer together is definitely on the to-do list—it's very important. [The wedding] would be a perfect time for Meg to get together with my dad—who is her father as well—and just put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again."

Okay. So of course I am not inside the duchess and mom-to-be's head, so I cannot predict with exact clarity how she's going to respond. But I'm pretty sure it's a no, for a couple reasons. 1) Meghan's method of dealing with her family has been to "ride out" the drama, which is actually in contrast to how the Queen wants to handle it (release the hounds! I mean, deal with it more directly). 2) It's not totally clear when her baby will be born, but she's already given hints that it won't be too long now.

Getty Images Samir Hussein

So, either Markle Jr. expects a heavily pregnant lady to board a plane just to visit family members that haven't been very nice to her, or a new mom to bring herself and/or her child on a plane to Reno or Las Vegas (where the wedding will be held). I don't think so. So the invite is really just another half-spirited attempt to keep publicity on top of the "Meghan Markle has turned her back on her family" angle.

As a reminder, Meghan hasn't spoken to her father since before the wedding, and he claims she has "ghosted" him. It's hard to see that changing anytime soon.

