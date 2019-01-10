image
Meghan Markle Makes a Surprise Royal Visit Today in an Oscar de la Renta Trench Coat

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

In a previously unscheduled royal visit, Meghan Markle is visiting SmartWorks this morning, and there's video! Smartworks is one of Meghan's first four royal patronages, announced earlier this morning by Kensington Palace. Royal reporter Roya Nikkah wrote on Twitter that Meghan is meeting with staff and women who have previously worked with Smartworks, then helping with outfit selection and interview prep. Meghan—getting actively involved on her royal visits, like always!

Royal reporter Rebecca English got video of Meghan's arrival. According to English, Meghan is wearing a tan trench coat by Oscar de la Renta at over £2k, earrings by Kimai, and a black dress by maternity line Hatch at £170. Apparently the bag is "Vanity Box" by Victoria Beckham, on sale for £900 (prices reported here):

Look at those shoes, which were by Gianvito Rossi! I'm not sure I could pull them off today, much less super-pregnant. The whole look is the perfect work-appropriate look: Meghan looks ready to take on royal duties with her fashion-forward style.

image
Getty Images

There's also video from inside of Meghan chatting with some of the women who have benefitted from the charity, courtesy of royal reporter Omid Scoobie:

We also got a better look at her dress as Meghan worked as a stylist and did interview coaching:

English also showed the prep photos as Smartworks staffers busily readied for the princess's arrival. Meghan has visited the charity several times, so this will likely be an extension of her training and work with the organization.

