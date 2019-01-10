In a previously unscheduled royal visit, Meghan Markle is visiting SmartWorks this morning, and there's video! Smartworks is one of Meghan's first four royal patronages, announced earlier this morning by Kensington Palace. Royal reporter Roya Nikkah wrote on Twitter that Meghan is meeting with staff and women who have previously worked with Smartworks, then helping with outfit selection and interview prep. Meghan—getting actively involved on her royal visits, like always!

Royal reporter Rebecca English got video of Meghan's arrival. According to English, Meghan is wearing a tan trench coat by Oscar de la Renta at over £2k, earrings by Kimai, and a black dress by maternity line Hatch at £170. Apparently the bag is "Vanity Box" by Victoria Beckham, on sale for £900 (prices reported here):

The Duchess of Sussex arrives at @SmartWorksHQ - one of four new patronages announced today. It’s a fantastic new charity which helps women get back into work. pic.twitter.com/eXYKpiah6D — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 10, 2019

Look at those shoes, which were by Gianvito Rossi! I'm not sure I could pull them off today, much less super-pregnant. The whole look is the perfect work-appropriate look: Meghan looks ready to take on royal duties with her fashion-forward style.

There's also video from inside of Meghan chatting with some of the women who have benefitted from the charity, courtesy of royal reporter Omid Scoobie:

Meghan chats with Ashwak, who was out work for almost six months before receiving support from @SmartWorksHQ. She now has an advertising job in Soho. “I got so much confidence from talking to a coach and getting that hands on advice,” she says. pic.twitter.com/omK6NylOGd — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 10, 2019

We also got a better look at her dress as Meghan worked as a stylist and did interview coaching:

Interview coaching with Ruma Parvin, 29, who was referred by @PrincesTrust pic.twitter.com/fm36TvHnp1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 10, 2019

English also showed the prep photos as Smartworks staffers busily readied for the princess's arrival. Meghan has visited the charity several times, so this will likely be an extension of her training and work with the organization.

Preparing at @SmartWorksHQ

Meghan has visited a number of times previously and has even given some ladies interview coaching before their job interview. pic.twitter.com/9qECRp0sYp — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 10, 2019

