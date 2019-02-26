ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
Meghan Markle Wore a Men's J.Crew Coat on the Royal Tour of Morocco

You can still buy it, too.

image
By Marina Liao
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • For their last day in Morocco, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

  • The couple were learn to learn more about a program supporting kids with special needs through equine therapy.

  • For the outing, Meghan wore a J.Crew jacket, Rag & Bone maternity jeans, Stuart Weitzman boots, and an Equipment striped shirt.

    On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished up their royal tour of Morocco with a visit to the Royal Equestrian Club in Rabat. The couple had been in town since Saturday, participating in everything from visiting Education For All, a charity that provides girls in rural Morocco the chance for a full education, to petting horses on their final day. Meghan and Harry took that time to learn how equine therapy can help children and young people with mental health challenges. They attended a horse grooming session with some of the kids and also watched a riding demonstration.

    For the casual outing, the Duchess of Sussex re-wore an old J.Crew coat from 2016. The outerwear is actually, believe it or not, from the men's section. Though Meghan's exact khaki color is sold out, the jacket still comes in two other neutral-friendly hues. According to the website, the "field mechanic jacket" is based on a vintage military mechanic's jacket and I'm totally feeling the item's unisex vibe. It looked perfect over Meghan's striped Equipment top, which she wore with a pair of Rag & Bone black jeans and Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    She was last photographed wearing it in 2016:

    image
    Splash News

    Shop Meghan Markle's coat:

    Field Mechanic Jacket
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    $198.00
    SHOP IT

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    To complete her outfit, Meghan accessorized with dainty gold bar earrings by Ecksand, a Canadian fine jewelry brand, and pulled her hair back into an effortless ponytail.

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    This tour marked the Duchess' final travel before the arrival of her baby. The baby royal is expected to make his/her appearance at the end of April or early May. Both Meghan and Prince Harry have been mum on the sex of their child, preferring to keep it a surprise. And just last week, the Duchess' friends threw her a baby shower in New York City, where she no doubt received plenty of baby clothes for her future son or daughter.

