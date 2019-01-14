image
Meghan Markle Just Reportedly Confirmed Her Due Date for the Royal Baby

She told the news to well wishers in Birkenhead.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

Made any plans for the spring? Do any of them happen to fall towards the end of April or the beginning of May? Cancel them immediately, because Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle just confirmed her due date for the first time, so you'll want to be at home and online instead.

Until now, Kensington Palace had only mysteriously confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child would be on the way in Spring 2019, which didn’t narrow things down too much. But, during the couple’s first official engagement of the year, the Duchess of Sussex was happy to chat to well wishers in Birkenhead about all things baby-related, and she gave them the hot-off-the-press exclusive.

According to a number of royal reporters who were on hand to catch the whole thing, Meghan revealed to a woman in the crowd (who deserves some kind of journalistic prize for her efforts) that she and bump are currently six months pregnant.

The Duchess, dressed in bold purple for the occasion, also revealed that she’s expecting to give birth to the royal baby between the end of April and the start of May. Maybe he or she will be birthday twins with cousin Princess Charlotte on May 2, or Prince Louis on April 23?

Insiders have predicted that, rather than opting for the traditional royal favorite Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London for her delivery, Meghan and Harry are instead considering Frimley Park hospital in Surrey, south of London. Frimley has a royal connection of its own—it's where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, gave birth to her two children.

Royal visit to Birkenhead
Getty ImagesAaron Chown - PA Images

Wherever Meghan decides is right to give birth, we know one thing for certain. We’ve got another Taurus royal baby, ladies and gents.

image
Meghan and Harry Weren't Shy About PDA Today

