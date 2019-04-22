Jean-Charles de Castelbajac is a French couturier. (He created this iconic Kermit the frog outfit for Lady Gaga in 2009). Vilebrequin is a French luxury brand that specializes in swimwear and ready-to-wear. Together, the unlikely duo teamed up for a special collaboration: a 40-plus piece collection of men's and women's swimwear.

The resort pieces, which range from $50 to $465, are splashed with punchy prints and tropical colors (a.k.a a reminder to finally book that vacation.) In addition, the pieces for women were designed with the female silhouette in mind, to make everyone feel confident and powerful, whether you hit the pool in a sporty one-piece or a cheeky two-piece bikini.

"This collection has more femininity than I have ever designed in the past and it has given me more confidence in the territory of making feminine clothes," Jean-Charles de Castelbajac says. "The challenging part in creating the collection was making sure all my designs and ideas fit onto the small surface area of a bikini because I'm used to working with more space. You need discipline in adapting your designs onto a moving material too. It was exciting."

Regardless of what your plans are this summer, you'll want to slip into one of Vilebrequin and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac's creations, below. Shop our favorite picks right now.

