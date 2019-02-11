This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke all the rules of Sunday and actually left the couch and got dressed, but at least it was for a worthy reason. Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (or BAFTAs if you’re in a hurry), where Kate completely stole the show in a stunning white McQueen gown.



The dress, basically the dream bridal look, saw Kate in a one-shouldered, flowing design, embellished with soft white flowers and elegant beading. The Duchess chose silver Jimmy Choo Romy in Viola glitter shoes to match, and opted against her usual bouncy blowout in favor of an immaculate, chic up-do hairstyle.

At first glance, her selection of accessories with small white clutch bag and glittering jewelry may have looked like fairly straightforward choices, but it turns out that we all completely missed a poignant tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, within the outfit.

Kate’s incredible, luxurious earrings were in fact an extra special pair. Catching the light as she walked, the pearl and diamond droplet earrings were the perfect addition to her gown, and were actually just as sentimental as they were beautiful.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

As first noted by Twitter users @TeaCambridges and @hrhkatemeghan, Kate was wearing Diana’s Diamond and South Sea Pearl earrings at the BAFTAs—a favorite of the late Princess of Wales, which she wore on numerous formal occasions.

Getty Images Tim Graham

Getty Images Tim Graham

While it’s the first time that Kate has worn this particular pair of earrings, she often chooses pieces from Diana’s collection to wear as a subtle nod to her husband’s late mother. Diana’s signature tiara is often Kate's go-to choice for formal royal occasions, while even her engagement ring also once belonged to Diana.

Plus, just last month, Kate wore Diana's sapphire earrings for a royal appearance in Dundee. A sweet nod to Diana each time, don’t you think?



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE