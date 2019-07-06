image
Meghan Markle Looked Beautiful in White Dior for Archie's Christening

This photo needs to be framed.

By Marina Liao and Kayleigh Roberts
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
CHRIS ALLERTONGetty Images

Last July, Meghan Markle attended Prince Louis' christening. This July, she's hosting her own ceremony for two-month old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry's son was christened at the queen's private chapel in Windsor Castle and the ceremony was said to be small and private, with approximately 25 guests.

Unlike the Cambridges, who allowed press to cover the comings and goings during the ceremony, Harry and Meghan waited to release photos and now we finally have them.

For the ceremony, the Duchess of Susses chose a beautiful white dress by Dior. To complete the outfit, Meghan wore a matching fascinator and accessories and simple diamond stud earrings. You can see the look in the family portrait the senior royals (and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland) posed for after Archie's christening and again in the more intimate family shot of Harry, Meghan and Archie celebrating the milestone day. Harry and Meghan also shared both photos with the public on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

This won't be the last time we get a glimpse of sweet Archie. He is expected to travel to Africa in the fall with his parents. (Harry and Meghan will visit South Africa and potentially other countries like Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.) The little tot will be a world traveler before he's hit the age of one!

