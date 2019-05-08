image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Named Their Son Archie Harrison

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKI
  • Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on May 6, 2019.
  • Two days later, the Duke and Duchess revealed the baby's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • The child will not have a royal title.

    ICYMI, the royal baby is here! Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time. Now, after two whole days of anticipation, we finally have a name and a title. Meghan and Harry's child will be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

    Unsurprisingly, baby Sussex won't have an official royal title like his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—nor will he be called a prince. Per royal rules, a prince or princess can only descend from royal blood. The Queen gave George, Charlotte, and Louis their prince and princess titles, but she won't be doing the same for Archie, likely at the request of the Duke and Duchess.

    "We’ve heard from several sources on both sides that the couple really hope to forgo the formality of royal titles," royal correspondent Omid Scobie said on the On Heir podcast with Emily Andrews, royal reporter for The Sun, a couple weeks ago.

    It looks like Scobie and Andrews were right. Today royal reporter Rebecca English of The Daily Mail tweeted confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new son will not have a formal title.

    Master Archie! We're in love already.

