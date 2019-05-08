Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on May 6, 2019.

Two days later, the Duke and Duchess revealed the baby's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The child will not have a royal title.

Unsurprisingly, baby Sussex won't have an official royal title like his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—nor will he be called a prince. Per royal rules, a prince or princess can only descend from royal blood. The Queen gave George, Charlotte, and Louis their prince and princess titles, but she won't be doing the same for Archie, likely at the request of the Duke and Duchess.

"We’ve heard from several sources on both sides that the couple really hope to forgo the formality of royal titles," royal correspondent Omid Scobie said on the On Heir podcast with Emily Andrews, royal reporter for The Sun, a couple weeks ago.

It looks like Scobie and Andrews were right. Today royal reporter Rebecca English of The Daily Mail tweeted confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new son will not have a formal title.

