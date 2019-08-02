Spotted yesterday in Mallorca, Queen Letizia stepped out with her family in a summer-ready Mango jumpsuit.

The khaki jumpsuit, which is a linen blend, is less than $100 and perfect for a work meeting in the hot weather.

Queen Letizia of Spain was spotted out and about yesterday in an outfit that's so perfect for a semi-professional workwear look in the middle of a super-hot August that I'm adding it to my dream board immediately. The khaki linen blend jumpsuit is from Spanish brand Mango, and even better, it's less than $100.

According to HELLO!: "On Thursday, Letizia was joined by her daughters, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, for a day out in Mallorca (they reportedly went to watch The Lion King at the cinema)." What did you think of Beyonce, Letizia??

She paired the look with espadrilles and a matching, summer-friendly straw bag. Letizia does accessible fashion so well that a recent Zara dress that she wore was on sale for $30. This isn't quite that affordable, but it's still very accessible considering Letizia can also wear outfits that routinely run into the thousands of dollars.

Soooo I'm pretty sure I "need" this, right? I only have one jumpsuit and it's black and for the winter! A summer linen version would absolutely help beat the heat in style.

Here's the full outfit:

Europa Press Entertainment Getty Images

I love it. Perfect for the weather, doesn't look too casual or undone, and totally breathable.

