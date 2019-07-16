Letizia is a queen in two respects: she's the queen of Spain (of course) and she's also the queen of affordable Zara finds. The royal has a history of wearing a variety of pieces, from jumpsuits to dresses, from the fast-fashion retailer. Her most recent pick was a tweed midi dress with an off-shoulder fit (how very Meghan Markle of her) and cap sleeves. She cinched her waist with a skinny black belt and matched the color of her accessory to her black slingback pumps. Simple gold hoops completed the royal outfit.

The dress, which was originally $90, is now on sale for $30 and quickly going out of stock. Given how stunning it looks on Queen Letizia in the group photo, that's not a surprise. The tweed dress with the slightly daring neckline stood out amongst the boring ol' suits and blazers (sorry, guys) at Zarzuela Palace. Should you not find your exact size in Letizia's dress, I've included more tweed options to shop, below. Everyone should have this timeless style in their wardrobes.

Tweed Dress With Gemstone Buttons Zara zara.com $29.99 SHOP IT

