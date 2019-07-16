image
Today's Top Stories
1
'The Bachelorette' Gave a Master Class in Consent
image
2
What Cult Gaia's Founder Wears to Work
image
3
The Fragrances We're Loving for Summer 2019
image
4
The Last Days of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
image
5
2019 Shoe Trends to Know as You Shop

Queen Letizia's Timeless Tweed Zara Dress Is On Sale for $30

It's a timeless staple for your closet.

image
By Marina Liao
Queen Letizia Of Spain Attends Audiences At Zarzuela Palace
Europa Press EntertainmentGetty Images

Letizia is a queen in two respects: she's the queen of Spain (of course) and she's also the queen of affordable Zara finds. The royal has a history of wearing a variety of pieces, from jumpsuits to dresses, from the fast-fashion retailer. Her most recent pick was a tweed midi dress with an off-shoulder fit (how very Meghan Markle of her) and cap sleeves. She cinched her waist with a skinny black belt and matched the color of her accessory to her black slingback pumps. Simple gold hoops completed the royal outfit.

The dress, which was originally $90, is now on sale for $30 and quickly going out of stock. Given how stunning it looks on Queen Letizia in the group photo, that's not a surprise. The tweed dress with the slightly daring neckline stood out amongst the boring ol' suits and blazers (sorry, guys) at Zarzuela Palace. Should you not find your exact size in Letizia's dress, I've included more tweed options to shop, below. Everyone should have this timeless style in their wardrobes.

Queen Letizia Of Spain Attends Audiences At Zarzuela Palace
Samuel de RomanGetty Images
Queen Letizia Of Spain Attends Audiences At Zarzuela Palace
Europa Press EntertainmentGetty Images
Queen Letizia Of Spain Attends Audiences At Zarzuela Palace
Samuel de RomanGetty Images

Tweed Dress With Gemstone Buttons
Zara zara.com
$29.99
SHOP IT

Puff Sleeve Tweed Dress
Kate Spade New York nordstrom.com
$348.00
SHOP IT
Checked Bouclé-Tweed Midi Dress
Alexander McQueen net-a-porter.com
$3,545.00
SHOP IT
Embellished Tweed Dress
Tory Burch mytheresa.com
$348.00
SHOP IT
Tinsley Petite
Gal Meets Glam galmeetsglam.com
$80.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Queen Letizia of Spain Is So Freakin' Stylish
image
﻿Queen Letizia Loves Her $90 Steve Madden Heels
image
Queen Letizia Found Her $20 Jumpsuit at Zara
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
20 Stylish Sustainable Fashion Brands to Shop
image Kate's Famous White Sneaks Are $42 Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image What Cult Gaia's Founder Wears to Work
The Oroaly Thicken Down Jacket Is the Most Popular Coat on Amazon This Is the Most Popular Winter Jacket on Amazon
image Kate Middleton Wears a Custom Dress to Wimbledon
Street Style: June 15 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 13 Amazing Shopping Apps to Download ASAP
image 2019 Shoe Trends to Know as You Shop
image Kendall Jenner Partied In a Shimmery $57 Dress
image 7 Handbag Trends to Keep Your Eyes on This Year
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
The Best Fall Boots for Every Budget