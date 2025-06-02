Olive Green Is This Summer’s Stealthiest Shade—And I’m Stocking up at Mango, H&M, and Zara

The falltime favorite is trending right now.

There are specific colors that you associate with different seasons, and for me, olive green has always been a shade I wear in the fall. However, this neutral hue has surprisingly become one of the biggest trends of summer 2025. So, I’m shopping for the best olive-toned pieces at three of my favorite affordable retailers: Zara, H&M, and Mango.

You can find nearly every summer wardrobe staple in that shade, from fancy wedding guest dresses at Mango to elevated basics at H&M and Zara. There are even luxurious accessories that you can pair with your easiest summer outfits or pack away for your next vacation. In short, olive is the simplest color trend to incorporate into your closet right now, even if you’re a die-hard minimalist.

Keep scrolling to shop the best olive pieces at Zara, H&M, and Mango. Everything on this list costs less than $200, with many of my favorite chic finds going for way less. If you needed a sign to refresh your wardrobe, let this be it.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

Linen pants are a forever favorite in my wardrobe.

MANGO, Textured Dress With Draped Neckline
MANGO
Textured Dress With Draped Neckline

This pretty silk gown would be perfect for a black-tie affair.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Suit Vest

MANGO
Linen-Blend Suit Vest

I would wear this linen vest to work in the summer.

MANGO, Lyocell Wrap Dress

MANGO
Lyocell Wrap Dress

You could easily style this mini dress with sneakers or heels.

MANGO, Cotton Jacket With Contrasting Collar

MANGO
Cotton Jacket With Contrasting Collar

Buy this work jacket now and style it into the fall.

MANGO, Short-Sleeved Knitted Cotton Sweater

MANGO
Short-Sleeved Knitted Cotton Sweater

I love to swap my usual tees for finely-knit ones.

MANGO, Oval Shoulder Bag

MANGO
Oval Shoulder Bag

Ditch your usual handbag for this olive green shoulder bag.

zara,

Zara
100% Linen Shirt ZW Collection

How easy-breezy is this linen shirt?

ZARA, 100% Linen Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Midi Dress Zw Collection

The same goes for this linen dress.

ZARA, Wide Leg Linen Pants With Belt
ZARA
Wide Leg Linen Pants With Belt

I know I would live in these.

Asymmetric Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Top

I just bought this asymmetrical shirt.

Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt

Wrinkled textures are a controversial summer trend I can get behind.

Draped Midi Dress
ZARA
Draped Midi Dress

I love the gathered detail on this otherwise simple midi dress.

ZARA, Asymmetric Crepe Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Crepe Top

This slightly lighter olive green top is perfect for a night out.

Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

Shirt dresses never go out of style.

H&M, Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

Everyone needs an easy slip skirt in their rotation.

Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts

Bermuda shorts are my favorite summer fashion trend.

Sunglasses
H&M
Sunglasses

I'm living for lightly-tinted sunglasses right now

Bead-Detail Neck Scarf
H&M
Bead-Detail Neck Scarf

Neck scarves are everywhere this summer.

Flowy Tank Top
ZARA
Flowy Tank Top

Upgrade your tank top selection with this one.

ZARA, Linen Safari Shirt
ZARA
Linen Safari Shirt

This shirt styles itself.

ZARA, Pleated Belt Shorts
ZARA
Pleated Belt Shorts

Look! It's another pair of Bermuda shorts I want!

ZARA, Midi Dress With Polyamide
ZARA
Midi Dress With Polyamide

This slinky dress is so cool.

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

This easy mini bag is so cute.

Fabric Flower Necklace
ZARA
Fabric Flower Necklace

So is this 3D floral choker necklace.

MANGO, Beaded Handbag
MANGO
Beaded Handbag

I'm obsessed with beaded bags right now.

MANGO, Resin Ball Earrings
MANGO
Resin Ball Earrings

These earrings kind of give kooky art teacher vibes (in a cool way).

Smocked Bandeau Dress
H&M
Smocked Bandeau Dress

This dress is coming with me on vacation.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

