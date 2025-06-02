Olive Green Is This Summer’s Stealthiest Shade—And I’m Stocking up at Mango, H&M, and Zara
The falltime favorite is trending right now.
There are specific colors that you associate with different seasons, and for me, olive green has always been a shade I wear in the fall. However, this neutral hue has surprisingly become one of the biggest trends of summer 2025. So, I’m shopping for the best olive-toned pieces at three of my favorite affordable retailers: Zara, H&M, and Mango.
You can find nearly every summer wardrobe staple in that shade, from fancy wedding guest dresses at Mango to elevated basics at H&M and Zara. There are even luxurious accessories that you can pair with your easiest summer outfits or pack away for your next vacation. In short, olive is the simplest color trend to incorporate into your closet right now, even if you’re a die-hard minimalist.
Keep scrolling to shop the best olive pieces at Zara, H&M, and Mango. Everything on this list costs less than $200, with many of my favorite chic finds going for way less. If you needed a sign to refresh your wardrobe, let this be it.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
