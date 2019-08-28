You work hard enough, which means you don't need to waste time searching for the best sales in fashion, beauty, home, and accessories this Labor Day weekend. Need a new blazer? Check. A fresh pair of cozy sheets? Check check. Take a break from the chaotic workweek and celebrate yourself by shopping amazing deals from our favorite brands, including Nordstrom and Brooklinen, below. Then go ask for that raise you deserve.

Fashion & Accessories

M.Gemi

Date: August 28-September 2

Discount: Extra 15-20 percent off its discounted "Before They Go" section with new styles being added during the week

DL1961

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide with $99.00 "favorite styles" using code: BYESUMMER. The code will not work on products that are marked down to $99

Mavi

Date: August 27-September 2

Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale using code: EXTRA20

Nordstrom

Date: August 30-September 8

Discount: 40 percent off across departments

ModCloth

Date: August 31-September 2

Discount: 30 percent off regular pricing, 40 percent off markdowns

Draper James

Date: August 31-September 3

Discount: Up to 75 pecent off sale items including apparel, accessories, and home. All sales are final

Richer Poorer

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: 25 percent off white tees using code: LABORDAY2019

Old Navy

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, and tees

BlankNYC

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: LD30

Alala

Date: August 28-September 3

Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles



Ban.do

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: STACKED

Good American

Date: August 28-September 2

Discount: Up to 70 percent off select styles

Macy's

Date: August 28-September 2

Discount: Save 35-50 percent off storewide, and get an extra 20 percent off select items

Fossil

Date: August 23-September 2

Discount: Select touchscreen smartwatches start at $179 and hybrid smartwatches at $119

Baublebar

Date: August 27-September 2

Discount: Items available up to 80 percent off

Eddie Bauer

Date: August 27-September 3

Discount: 50 percent off all fall items (some exclusions apply)

Sanctuary Clothing

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 30 percent sitewide using code: LD19

Guess

Date: August 27-September 2

Discount: Take 30-50 percent off select full-price items

True Religion

Date: August 29-TBD while supplies last

Discount: 40-70 percent online and in-store, exclusions apply; GWP coffee mug with $200 purchase

Modern Picnic

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: 15 percent off using code: laborday

Eberjay

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: 40 percent off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear & MINI styles

Beauty



Patchology

Date: August 30-September 1

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide

Grande Cosmetics

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: Spend $75, save 10 percent; Spend $125, save 20 percent

Julep

Date: Now-September 2

Discount: 60 percent off "Farewell Favorites"

KKW Beauty

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 30% off sitewide; 50 percent off Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie; 60 percent off Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles; 70 percent off Argenis Collection

BECCA Cosmetics

Date: August 30-September 2



Discount: Spend $60 get 15 percent off + choose 2 samples at checkout; Spend $80 get 20% percent off + choose 3 samples at checkout; Spend $100 get 25 percent off + GWP deluxe Hydra Mist using code: labordayglow

Home

Amazon

Date: Now-September 2

Discount: Hundreds of deals on home items

Rifle Paper Co.

Date: August 29-September 3

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, including rugs and pillows

Brooklinen

Date: August 28-September 3

Discount: 15 percent off orders $200+; 10 percent off orders <$200

Gaiam

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: Take 25 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY25

Hey Dewy

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 10 percent off sitewide

Society6

Date: August 31-September 2

Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, framed prints + throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else. *Sale excludes sun shades.

Beyond Yoga

Date: August 30-September 2

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on orders over $175 using code: LABORYAY

Allswell

Date: August 25-September 8

Discount: 15 percent off mattresses and bedding using code: LD15

Saatchi Art

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1,000+ usingcode: LABOR15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: LABOR10; 20 percent off framed limited editions using code: LABOR20

Lulu & Georgia

Date: August 26-September 3

Discount: 15 percent off $400+ using code: TAKE15; 20 percent off $800+ using code: TAKE20; 35 percent off $900+ using code: TAKE25

Boll & Branch

Date: August 25-September 2

Discount: 20 percent off all American filled, assembled, or finished products (mattresses, duvet inserts, and pillows) using code: LABORDAY20

Lensabl

Date: August 22-September 2

Discount: 20 percent off blue-light lenses using code: BLOCKBLUE

Bear's

Date: August 22-September 3

Discount: 20 percent off your entire Bear purchase using code: 20LD. Two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress purchase

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

