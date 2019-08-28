Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
The Best Labor Day Sales of 2019 to Shop This Weekend

Insert "work hard, play hard" joke here.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Tyler Joe

You work hard enough, which means you don't need to waste time searching for the best sales in fashion, beauty, home, and accessories this Labor Day weekend. Need a new blazer? Check. A fresh pair of cozy sheets? Check check. Take a break from the chaotic workweek and celebrate yourself by shopping amazing deals from our favorite brands, including Nordstrom and Brooklinen, below. Then go ask for that raise you deserve.

Fashion & Accessories

M.Gemi

Date: August 28-September 2

Discount: Extra 15-20 percent off its discounted "Before They Go" section with new styles being added during the week

SHOP

DL1961

Date: August 29-September 2

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide with $99.00 "favorite styles" using code: BYESUMMER. The code will not work on products that are marked down to $99

SHOP

Mavi

Date: August 27-September 2

Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale using code: EXTRA20

SHOP

Nordstrom

Date: August 30-September 8

Discount: 40 percent off across departments

SHOP

The Simple Pouch Belt Bag
Madewell Nordstrom
$54.50
SHOP IT
Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Nike Nordstrom
$105.00
SHOP IT
Joplin Tee
Reformation Nordstrom
$19.60
SHOP IT
Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Nordstrom
$261.00
SHOP IT

ModCloth

Date: August 31-September 2

Discount: 30 percent off regular pricing, 40 percent off markdowns

SHOP

Draper James

Date: August 31-September 3

      Discount: Up to 75 pecent off sale items including apparel, accessories, and home. All sales are final

          SHOP

          Richer Poorer

          Date: August 30-September 2

          Discount: 25 percent off white tees using code: LABORDAY2019

          SHOP

          Old Navy

          Date: August 29-September 2

          Discount: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, and tees

          SHOP

          BlankNYC

          Date: August 29-September 2

          Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: LD30

          SHOP

          Alala

          Date: August 28-September 3

          Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles

          SHOP

          Ban.do

          Date: August 30-September 2

          Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: STACKED

          SHOP

          Resilience Tote Bag
          Ban.do
          $11.99
          SHOP IT
          Be Nice Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
          Ban.do
          $44.99
          SHOP IT
          Willow-II Sandal
          Ban.do
          $149.99
          SHOP IT
          Explorer Planter
          Ban.do
          $57.99
          SHOP IT

          Good American

          Date: August 28-September 2

          Discount: Up to 70 percent off select styles

          SHOP

          Macy's

          Date: August 28-September 2

          Discount: Save 35-50 percent off storewide, and get an extra 20 percent off select items

              SHOP

              Fossil

              Date: August 23-September 2

              Discount: Select touchscreen smartwatches start at $179 and hybrid smartwatches at $119

              SHOP

              Baublebar

              Date: August 27-September 2

              Discount: Items available up to 80 percent off

              SHOP

              Eddie Bauer

              Date: August 27-September 3

              Discount: 50 percent off all fall items (some exclusions apply)

              SHOP

              Sanctuary Clothing

              Date: August 29-September 2

              Discount: 30 percent sitewide using code: LD19

              SHOP

              Guess

              Date: August 27-September 2

              Discount: Take 30-50 percent off select full-price items

              SHOP

              True Religion

              Date: August 29-TBD while supplies last

              Discount: 40-70 percent online and in-store, exclusions apply; GWP coffee mug with $200 purchase

                  SHOP

                  Modern Picnic

                  Date: August 30-September 2

                  Discount: 15 percent off using code: laborday

                  SHOP

                  Eberjay

                  Date: August 30-September 2

                  Discount: 40 percent off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear & MINI styles

                  SHOP

                  Beauty

                  Patchology

                  Date: August 30-September 1

                  Discount: 20 percent off sitewide

                  SHOP

                  Grande Cosmetics

                  Date: August 30-September 2

                  Discount: Spend $75, save 10 percent; Spend $125, save 20 percent

                  SHOP

                  Julep

                  Date: Now-September 2

                  Discount: 60 percent off "Farewell Favorites"

                  SHOP

                  Divine Shine
                  Julep
                  $99.99
                  SHOP IT
                  Virgo Nail Polish
                  Julep
                  $6.99
                  SHOP IT
                  Finishing Brush
                  Julep
                  $13.99
                  SHOP IT
                  Travel Caddy
                  Julep
                  $14.99
                  SHOP IT

                      KKW Beauty

                      Date: August 29-September 2

                      Discount: 30% off sitewide; 50 percent off Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie; 60 percent off Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles; 70 percent off Argenis Collection

                      SHOP

                      BECCA Cosmetics

                      Date: August 30-September 2

                          Discount: Spend $60 get 15 percent off + choose 2 samples at checkout; Spend $80 get 20% percent off + choose 3 samples at checkout; Spend $100 get 25 percent off + GWP deluxe Hydra Mist using code: labordayglow

                          SHOP

                                  Home

                                  Amazon

                                  Date: Now-September 2

                                  Discount: Hundreds of deals on home items

                                  SHOP

                                  Rifle Paper Co.

                                  Date: August 29-September 3

                                  Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, including rugs and pillows

                                  SHOP

                                  Brooklinen

                                  Date: August 28-September 3

                                  Discount: 15 percent off orders $200+; 10 percent off orders <$200

                                  SHOP

                                  Gaiam

                                  Date: August 29-September 2

                                  Discount: Take 25 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY25

                                  SHOP

                                  Hey Dewy

                                  Date: August 29-September 2

                                      Discount: 10 percent off sitewide

                                      SHOP

                                      Society6

                                      Date: August 31-September 2

                                      Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, framed prints + throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else. *Sale excludes sun shades.

                                      SHOP

                                      Beyond Yoga

                                      Date: August 30-September 2

                                      Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on orders over $175 using code: LABORYAY

                                      SHOP

                                      Allswell

                                      Date: August 25-September 8

                                      Discount: 15 percent off mattresses and bedding using code: LD15

                                      SHOP

                                      Modern White Percale Duvet Cover
                                      Allswell Home
                                      $100.00
                                      SHOP IT
                                      Navy Herringbone Throw
                                      Allswell Home
                                      $35.00
                                      SHOP IT
                                      Pink Woven Geometric Pattern Pillow
                                      Allswell Home
                                      $54.00
                                      SHOP IT
                                      Tonal Textures Accents
                                      Allswell Home
                                      $300.00
                                      SHOP IT

                                      Saatchi Art

                                      Date: August 29-September 2

                                      Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1,000+ usingcode: LABOR15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: LABOR10; 20 percent off framed limited editions using code: LABOR20

                                      SHOP

                                      Lulu & Georgia

                                      Date: August 26-September 3

                                      Discount: 15 percent off $400+ using code: TAKE15; 20 percent off $800+ using code: TAKE20; 35 percent off $900+ using code: TAKE25

                                      SHOP

                                      Boll & Branch

                                      Date: August 25-September 2

                                          Discount: 20 percent off all American filled, assembled, or finished products (mattresses, duvet inserts, and pillows) using code: LABORDAY20

                                          SHOP

                                          Lensabl

                                          Date: August 22-September 2

                                          Discount: 20 percent off blue-light lenses using code: BLOCKBLUE

                                                  SHOP

                                                  Bear's

                                                  Date: August 22-September 3

                                                  Discount: 20 percent off your entire Bear purchase using code: 20LD. Two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress purchase

                                                  SHOP

                                                  This post will be updated as more sales become available.

                                                  Street Style - Berlin - July 13, 2018
                                                  Is It Okay to Wear White After Labor Day?
