You work hard enough, which means you don't need to waste time searching for the best sales in fashion, beauty, home, and accessories this Labor Day weekend. Need a new blazer? Check. A fresh pair of cozy sheets? Check check. Take a break from the chaotic workweek and celebrate yourself by shopping amazing deals from our favorite brands, including Nordstrom and Brooklinen, below. Then go ask for that raise you deserve.
Fashion & Accessories
M.Gemi
Date: August 28-September 2
Discount: Extra 15-20 percent off its discounted "Before They Go" section with new styles being added during the week
DL1961
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 15 percent off sitewide with $99.00 "favorite styles" using code: BYESUMMER. The code will not work on products that are marked down to $99
Mavi
Date: August 27-September 2
Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale using code: EXTRA20
Nordstrom
Date: August 30-September 8
Discount: 40 percent off across departments
ModCloth
Date: August 31-September 2
Discount: 30 percent off regular pricing, 40 percent off markdowns
Draper James
Date: August 31-September 3
Discount: Up to 75 pecent off sale items including apparel, accessories, and home. All sales are final
Richer Poorer
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: 25 percent off white tees using code: LABORDAY2019
Old Navy
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, and tees
BlankNYC
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: LD30
Alala
Date: August 28-September 3
Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles
Ban.do
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: STACKED
Good American
Date: August 28-September 2
Discount: Up to 70 percent off select styles
Macy's
Date: August 28-September 2
Discount: Save 35-50 percent off storewide, and get an extra 20 percent off select items
Fossil
Date: August 23-September 2
Discount: Select touchscreen smartwatches start at $179 and hybrid smartwatches at $119
Baublebar
Date: August 27-September 2
Discount: Items available up to 80 percent off
Eddie Bauer
Date: August 27-September 3
Discount: 50 percent off all fall items (some exclusions apply)
Sanctuary Clothing
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 30 percent sitewide using code: LD19
Guess
Date: August 27-September 2
Discount: Take 30-50 percent off select full-price items
True Religion
Date: August 29-TBD while supplies last
Discount: 40-70 percent online and in-store, exclusions apply; GWP coffee mug with $200 purchase
Modern Picnic
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: 15 percent off using code: laborday
Eberjay
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: 40 percent off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear & MINI styles
Beauty
Patchology
Date: August 30-September 1
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide
Grande Cosmetics
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: Spend $75, save 10 percent; Spend $125, save 20 percent
Julep
Date: Now-September 2
Discount: 60 percent off "Farewell Favorites"
SHOP
KKW Beauty
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 30% off sitewide; 50 percent off Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie; 60 percent off Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles; 70 percent off Argenis Collection
BECCA Cosmetics
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: Spend $60 get 15 percent off + choose 2 samples at checkout; Spend $80 get 20% percent off + choose 3 samples at checkout; Spend $100 get 25 percent off + GWP deluxe Hydra Mist using code: labordayglow
Home
Amazon
Date: Now-September 2
Discount: Hundreds of deals on home items
Rifle Paper Co.
Date: August 29-September 3
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, including rugs and pillows
Brooklinen
Date: August 28-September 3
Discount: 15 percent off orders $200+; 10 percent off orders <$200
Gaiam
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: Take 25 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY25
Hey Dewy
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 10 percent off sitewide
Society6
Date: August 31-September 2
Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, framed prints + throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else. *Sale excludes sun shades.
Beyond Yoga
Date: August 30-September 2
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on orders over $175 using code: LABORYAY
Allswell
Date: August 25-September 8
Discount: 15 percent off mattresses and bedding using code: LD15
Saatchi Art
Date: August 29-September 2
Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1,000+ usingcode: LABOR15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: LABOR10; 20 percent off framed limited editions using code: LABOR20
Lulu & Georgia
Date: August 26-September 3
Discount: 15 percent off $400+ using code: TAKE15; 20 percent off $800+ using code: TAKE20; 35 percent off $900+ using code: TAKE25
Boll & Branch
Date: August 25-September 2
Discount: 20 percent off all American filled, assembled, or finished products (mattresses, duvet inserts, and pillows) using code: LABORDAY20
Lensabl
Date: August 22-September 2
Discount: 20 percent off blue-light lenses using code: BLOCKBLUE
Bear's
Date: August 22-September 3
Discount: 20 percent off your entire Bear purchase using code: 20LD. Two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress purchase
This post will be updated as more sales become available.
