image
Today's Top Stories
1
Global Climate Strikes Are Happening Right Now
image
2
I Was Adopted by a Sex Offender
image
3
The $390,000 Couple With a Trust Fund
image
4
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image
5
Debbie Harry Thinks Oprah Should Be President

Meghan Markle Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Navy Dress at Misha Nonoo's Wedding

Her earrings are everything!

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome
Remo Casilli

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at good pal Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome alongside Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and, yes, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Naturally, the Duchess looks gorgeous in the pictures we're able to see of her. (So far, those only include paparazzi shots capturing the arrivals, as the wedding reportedly has a no social media rule.) In the pictures, Meg is wearing a sheer navy dress with sequins and gold earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome
Remo Casilli
image
Claudio Peri/AP/ShutterstockShutterstock

image
ANGELO CARCONI/EPA-EFE/ShutterstockShutterstock

Meg and Harry were reportedly introduced through Nonoo. The fashion designer has been vocal about her friendship with Meghan, and recently designed pieces for Meghan's Smart Works collection (you can shop it here), which aims to give women the confidence to re-enter the workforce.

18k Gold Small Feather Drop Earrings
CADAR Neiman Marcus
$1,800.00
SHOP IT
Olympia Ear Climbers
Gorjana
$50.00
SHOP IT
Gold-Tone Earrings
Chloé Net-a-Porter
$450.00
SHOP IT
Animalier Feather-Shaped Earrings in Metal
YSL
$495.00
SHOP IT

The Duke and Duchess didn't bring Archie along for this special occasion, so it should be a fun, relaxing time for the new parents.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
Misha Nonoo Is Defending Meghan Markle Publicly
image
Meghan Markle Smart Works Collection Is Shoppable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Why Meghan & Harry Weren't Photographed at Dinner
image Kate Middleton Calls It: It's Fall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF The Queen Refuses to Talk About Harry & Meghan
image This Comedian's Princess "Advice" Is Hilarious
image Prince Harry Gives an Update on Archie Harrison
The Patron's Lunch To Celebrate The Queen's 90th Birthday Kate & William Celebrate Prince Harry's Birthday
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 9 Read Meghan Markle's Birthday Message for Harry
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Reach Academy Feltham With Place2Be Kate Middleton Made a Surprise School Visit
The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection Misha Nonoo Is Defending Meghan Markle Publicly
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Watch Young Kate Star in Her School Musical