Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at good pal Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome alongside Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and, yes, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Naturally, the Duchess looks gorgeous in the pictures we're able to see of her. (So far, those only include paparazzi shots capturing the arrivals, as the wedding reportedly has a no social media rule.) In the pictures, Meg is wearing a sheer navy dress with sequins and gold earrings.

Meg and Harry were reportedly introduced through Nonoo. The fashion designer has been vocal about her friendship with Meghan, and recently designed pieces for Meghan's Smart Works collection (you can shop it here), which aims to give women the confidence to re-enter the workforce.

The Duke and Duchess didn't bring Archie along for this special occasion, so it should be a fun, relaxing time for the new parents.

