image
Meghan Markle Rewears Her Veronica Beard Shirtdress In South Africa

If it works, it works.

image
By Marina Liao
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off their royal tour of Africa, along with four-month-old baby Archie. One of the first stops for the couple was a visit to the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in South Africa on September 23. The two arrived hand in hand, waving to the crowd before mingling with with guests inside. For the visit, Meghan wore a casual blue shirtdress by Veronica Beard and her wedge espadrilles.

The Duchess of Sussex first wore the dress in Tonga last year during her first royal tour, pairing it with Banana Republic pumps. It was noted that Meghan's version of the "Cary" dress was altered from a thigh-high slit to a more conservative length for royals. The shirtdress is effortless to wear and looks great on Meghan, so it's not a surprise she chose to pack it into her suitcase for her tour of Africa. Keep your eyes peeled for more possible rewears, too.

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Royal visit to Africa - Day One
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images

Meghan in the dress back in 2018:

image
Getty Images

We found the shirtdress in red in select sizes below, plus other options (because the item is quickly selling out!).

Cary Belted Crepe Midi Shirt Dress
Veronica Beard
$244.00
SHOP IT
Lasanna Dress
Veronica Beard veronicabeard.com
$650.00
SHOP IT
Spur Silk Jacquard Long-Sleeve Shirtdress
Veronica Beard bergdorfgoodman.com
$261.00
SHOP IT
Stacia Tiered Leopard-Print Silk-Georgette Maxi Dress
Veronica Beard net-a-porter.com
$895.00
SHOP IT

