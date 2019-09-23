This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off their royal tour of Africa, along with four-month-old baby Archie. One of the first stops for the couple was a visit to the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in South Africa on September 23. The two arrived hand in hand, waving to the crowd before mingling with with guests inside. For the visit, Meghan wore a casual blue shirtdress by Veronica Beard and her wedge espadrilles.

The Duchess of Sussex first wore the dress in Tonga last year during her first royal tour, pairing it with Banana Republic pumps. It was noted that Meghan's version of the "Cary" dress was altered from a thigh-high slit to a more conservative length for royals. The shirtdress is effortless to wear and looks great on Meghan, so it's not a surprise she chose to pack it into her suitcase for her tour of Africa. Keep your eyes peeled for more possible rewears, too.

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images Getty Images

Meghan in the dress back in 2018:

Getty Images

We found the shirtdress in red in select sizes below, plus other options (because the item is quickly selling out!).

