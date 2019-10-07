If the overwhelming amount of PSL orders and apple picking photos on your Instagram feed are any indication, it's officially time to layer up. While you probably have a collection of pea coats, puffer jackets, and fleeces to choose from, Amazon is currently selling a super stylish alternative,

Available in various colors and materials—but always dotted with a plush, faux fur shearling lining!—this biker jacket looks like it came right off the runway. The styling opportunities are endless: Layer it over a t-shirt and boyfriend jeans, or throw on a pair of black skinny jeans and sleek black boots. On the days it still feels like summer, pair it with a breezy, floral maxi dress.

Based on the reviews alone, scoop one up immediately sounds like a must-do:

"This jacket looks like a $400 jacket. It's badass," one shopper wrote. "It's thick it's heavy, amazing, and high quality—freaking love it."

"Love the style of the jacket and it feels warm enough for an L.A. 'winter,'" said another.

"Very warm jacket—and nice-fitting," explains a third reviewer.

Oh, and did we mention is pretty affordable? You can currently purchase it for as little as $65 depending on the color and style you choose. Now the only thing left to do is add one to your cart, throw it on, and shake up the Instagram algorithm with a selfie in this jacket. It's only basic if you have the PSL in your hand.

