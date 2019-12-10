Vogue 2001
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Dress like a March Sister
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Here's Your Ultimate New Year's Eve Playlist
image
4
Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image
5
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance

Louis Vuitton and League of Legends Team Up for a Capsule Collection

Gamer and fashion lovers unite!

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Calling all gamers and fashion lovers, Louis Vuitton just dropped a capsule collection with League of Legends. An iconic luxury fashion house and a battle arena video game might not seem like a natural match, but this news won't come as a surprise to followers of the two companies. The brands have partnered together in the past: The fashion house was present last month at the LoL championship game and Nicolas Ghesquière has created in-game skins (looks that you can buy for your characters) for League of Legends' Qiyana and Senna (the latter will be released in January 2020).

The capsule collection, known as LVxLoL, features more than 40 different products, from a graphic t-shirt ($670) to a leather biker jacket ($5,650). For LoL fans, snagging one of the items in this capsule collection is definitely a must. You'll look fashun as you game.

The Louis Vuitton signature has found it's way into Qiyana's ring blade, and the new logo—first discovered on her Prestige Louis Vuitton skin in the game—has found it's way onto zipper pulls, bag charms, and more. The capsule collection also boasts Louis Vuitton x League of Legends camo motif on some of the fashion house's most iconic pieces, including the Neverfull and the Speedy bags. I don't play the game, but after seeing this collection, maybe I should start?

Check out some images from the campaign, then start pre-ordering your favorite pieces.

image
Louis Vuitton

image
Louis Vuitton

image
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
LVxLoL Speedy BB
LVxLoL Speedy BB
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
$1,630.00
SHOP IT
LVxLOL Leather Biker Jacket
LVxLOL Leather Biker Jacket
Louis Vuitton
$5,650.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Star Trail Ankle Boot
LVxLoL Star Trail Ankle Boot
Louis Vuitton
$1,330.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Cycling Shorts
LVxLoL Cycling Shorts
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
$940.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Neverfull MM
LVxLoL Neverfull MM
Louis Vuitton
$1,760.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Short Sleeve Crop Top
LVxLoL Short Sleeve Crop Top
Louis Vuitton
$1,070.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Long Hooded Parka
LVxLoL Long Hooded Parka
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
$4,450.00
SHOP IT
LVxLoL Monogram BB Bandeau
LVxLoL Monogram BB Bandeau
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
$170.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 13, 2019
Rihanna's Louis Vuitton '90s Soccer Bag Is SO Fun
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Cardi B. Is Guilty of Major Court Fashion
image
The Best ﻿﻿﻿﻿Last-Minute ﻿Fashion Gifts Under $100
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Day 3 - Street Style - LFW FW15 3 Dresses You Can Live In All Winter Long
image The Best Sneakers for Every Type of Workout
image
Failsafe Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Vogue 2001 How to Dress like a March Sister
Claudette Colbert At Truman Capote BW Ball These Feathery Pieces Are Perfect for the Holidays
image
Your Girlfriend Will Approve of These Chic Gifts
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet Pink Chopped Off All Her Hair in a Fun Throwback
image
Down Jackets Worth Leaving the House Just to Wear