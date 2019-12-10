Calling all gamers and fashion lovers, Louis Vuitton just dropped a capsule collection with League of Legends. An iconic luxury fashion house and a battle arena video game might not seem like a natural match, but this news won't come as a surprise to followers of the two companies. The brands have partnered together in the past: The fashion house was present last month at the LoL championship game and Nicolas Ghesquière has created in-game skins (looks that you can buy for your characters) for League of Legends' Qiyana and Senna (the latter will be released in January 2020).



The capsule collection, known as LVxLoL, features more than 40 different products, from a graphic t-shirt ($670) to a leather biker jacket ($5,650). For LoL fans, snagging one of the items in this capsule collection is definitely a must. You'll look fashun as you game.

The Louis Vuitton signature has found it's way into Qiyana's ring blade, and the new logo—first discovered on her Prestige Louis Vuitton skin in the game—has found it's way onto zipper pulls, bag charms, and more. The capsule collection also boasts Louis Vuitton x League of Legends camo motif on some of the fashion house's most iconic pieces, including the Neverfull and the Speedy bags. I don't play the game, but after seeing this collection, maybe I should start?

Check out some images from the campaign, then start pre-ordering your favorite pieces.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

