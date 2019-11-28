Earlier this week, Savage X Fenty mogul Rihanna attended the Juventus vs Athletic Madrid UEFA Champions League soccer match in Turin, Italy.



The music superstar was obviously perfectly accessorized for the occasion, wearing a Louis Vuitton bag in the shape of a soccer ball.



Rihanna had pulled the piece from the vintage vault especially for the game, as it was originally created back in the late 90’s to celebrate the 1998 World Cup.

Whatever Rihanna touches instantly turns to gold—like heels and sweatpants, for example. If you saw your girlfriend heading out in such a look (or with a soccer ball-shaped purse), you’d probably slowly guide her back inside and ask if she’s doing okay. But, when Rihanna does it, somehow it seems like it's just about the best idea ever.

Not only does the bag come with the signature LV monogram pattern and a handy leather shoulder strap, it’s also actually inflatable, and comes with a handy tip for blowing extra air inside to boost the shape like a real soccer ball. The only catch is that this one is worth several thousand dollars so, probably best not to do that.

I’m starting to think that Celebrity Bag of the Week should be a recurring feature. This one versus Lizzo’s teeny tiny Valentiono bag? A poll I would vote in tbh.

