This week has been an all-inclusive guided tour of Louis Vuitton's latest accessory offerings, conducted by actor Ana de Armas. The Eden star touched down in New York City on May 10 and has been serving up LV-branded slays since the moment she stepped off the plane.

I mean that literally, because de Armas was actually photographed in JFK International Airport toting one of Louis Vuitton's new Loop Hobo Monogram bags. On her feet were a pair of elevated travel-friendly sneakers—the house's $975 ballerina sneakers.

Not 24 hours later, de Armas was back at it again. On May 12, the star hit the city streets wearing even more LV logos than she did the day before. She tested a smattering of fresh styles, including Academy Loafers and the circular Around Me PM bag, both in the brand's signature monogrammed leather.

Ana de Armas kicked off her Louis Vuitton dressing spree with a circular handbag and chunky loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That brings us to yesterday, when de Armas made yet another public appearance dressed in her Louis Vuitton best. The star tapped into the themes of her new movie, Ballerina, which will begin showing in theaters on June 6. She wore an ivory lace jacket from Celine Verneuil, layered over a $98 satin bra from Fleur du Mal.

The actor carried Louis Vuitton's Speedy Cargo Vibe in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a bit of edge to her hyper-femme 'fit, de Armas styled the all-white pairing with high-waist jeans and square-toe boots in black leather. It goes without saying that her choice handbag was a Louis Vuitton creation as well: the Speedy Cargo Vibe. It's a downsized version of the brand's signature Speedy duffle that's had a place in well-dressed women's wardrobes since its 1930 introduction. The new version has elongated straps and bookended external pockets—an LV twist on the cargo bags ruling street style this spring.

It's only Wednesday, which means we very well could be on the receiving end of several more Louis Vuitton forward 'fits before the week is up. Here's hoping de Armas continues her streak.

Shop Ana de Armas's Lacey Look

Madewell The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 at Madewell US

Franco Sarto Stevie Mid Calf Boot $109.99 at Franco Sarto