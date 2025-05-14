Ana de Armas Fast-Tracks Louis Vuitton's New Speedy to It-Bag Status
She's on a LV spree.
This week has been an all-inclusive guided tour of Louis Vuitton's latest accessory offerings, conducted by actor Ana de Armas. The Eden star touched down in New York City on May 10 and has been serving up LV-branded slays since the moment she stepped off the plane.
I mean that literally, because de Armas was actually photographed in JFK International Airport toting one of Louis Vuitton's new Loop Hobo Monogram bags. On her feet were a pair of elevated travel-friendly sneakers—the house's $975 ballerina sneakers.
Not 24 hours later, de Armas was back at it again. On May 12, the star hit the city streets wearing even more LV logos than she did the day before. She tested a smattering of fresh styles, including Academy Loafers and the circular Around Me PM bag, both in the brand's signature monogrammed leather.
That brings us to yesterday, when de Armas made yet another public appearance dressed in her Louis Vuitton best. The star tapped into the themes of her new movie, Ballerina, which will begin showing in theaters on June 6. She wore an ivory lace jacket from Celine Verneuil, layered over a $98 satin bra from Fleur du Mal.
Adding a bit of edge to her hyper-femme 'fit, de Armas styled the all-white pairing with high-waist jeans and square-toe boots in black leather. It goes without saying that her choice handbag was a Louis Vuitton creation as well: the Speedy Cargo Vibe. It's a downsized version of the brand's signature Speedy duffle that's had a place in well-dressed women's wardrobes since its 1930 introduction. The new version has elongated straps and bookended external pockets—an LV twist on the cargo bags ruling street style this spring.
It's only Wednesday, which means we very well could be on the receiving end of several more Louis Vuitton forward 'fits before the week is up. Here's hoping de Armas continues her streak.
Shop Ana de Armas's Lacey Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
