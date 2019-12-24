As spotted by HELLO!, Archie's cashmere sweater from the Sussex Christmas card is Boden, and still available.

In the photo, Archie is front and center (literally) for his first holiday.

The Sussexes are in Canada with family right now, and TBD on whether we'll get pics of the family on Christmas Day.

As spotted by HELLO!, Archie Harrison's sweater from his oh-so-adorable appearance on the Sussex Christmas card is shoppable. It's Boden, and selling fast, in case you want to snag it for a little one in your life.

Polar Bear Cashmere Sweater Boden bodenusa.com $105.00 SHOP IT

The 100 percent cashmere sweater has a little picture of a polar bear on front, and the buttons at the side are designed to help get the sweater on and off as quickly and easily as possible (parents can relate, I'm thinking). Keeping my fingers crossed just in case they decide to come out with an adult version, so I can proudly display my love of the endangered species.

As of this writing, Boden has put a little note on the top of the webpage indicating that the item is selling fast—the Duchess effect at work—so just bear that in mind. The Sussexes are currently in Canada with family celebrating, and TBD on whether we'll get any more pics of the happy baby for his first holiday (keeping my fingers crossed for that, too.) The photo was snapped by family friend Janina Gavankar, possibly during this vacation. Another sweet detail was that their card was almost fully electronic (not print) for maximum sustainability—apparently a couple hard copies were sent to family and friends.

Here's the picture of Archie wearing the sweater:

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

So cute.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE