See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Baby Archie's First Christmas Card

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
PoolGetty Images

Christmas came early! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first holiday card with baby Archie just arrived, and it's the cutest thing I've ever seen.

Though the card didn't come from the @SussexRoyal account as expected, an official account known as the Queen's Commonwealth Trust posted the animated card (or, as the internet likes to call it, a GIF) on Twitter. The tweet was captioned, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

The actual card reads, "Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year From Our Family to Yours." Can we all take a moment for seven-month-old Archie crawling and staring into the camera? I am not okay.

image
@QueensComTrust

Royal reporter Omid Scobie clarified that Meghan and Harry opted for an environmentally-friendly holiday card this year, and decided to share it with their patronages. Here's a clearer version:

The trio is currently spending some much-needed family time in Canada with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. They will be skipping the annual Christmas day church service at Sandringham with the Queen, though we will (hopefully) get to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the walk to church alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

