A Livestream to Tory Burch's Fall 2020 Runway Show

Sit back, relax, and watch.

image
By Marina Liao
Tory Burch - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Pietro D'ApranoGetty Images

Tory Burch always chooses the best locations in New York City to host her runway shows, from a dreamy garden on the Upper East Side to an artsy museum in Brooklyn. For her fall 2020 collection, the designer is turning her sights to Sotheby's—one of the most renowned auction houses in the world.

Though Burch has not released any information about the show, except for the location, the gears in my head are already turning, trying to figure out what the collection will be about and who will come sit front row. (Past front row guests have included the likes of Emily Blunt, Sienna Miller, and Janet Mock.) The show will go down on Sunday, February 9 at 10 a.m. EST so tune in then, below, for the big reveal.

