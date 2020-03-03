ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Watch Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Runway Show via This Livestream

Catch all the front-row action from home.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Peter WhiteGetty Images

Miu Miu is often thought of as the more whimsical sister of Prada, though no less luxe or fashionable than its counterpart. Both labels excel at making lust-worthy RTW and accessories. The fashion house has garnered a following from Hollywood's young talent from the likes of Dakota and Elle Fanning to Lady Amelia Windsor, who can be spotted sitting front row at the shows.

This season at Paris Fashion Week, Miu Miu will be showing its fall 2020 collection on Tuesday, March 3. As with all runway shows, information such as who is attending/the collection's theme are kept a secret until day of. I'm eagerly sitting on the edge of my seat couch in anticipation for the fall 2020 looks. Tune in with me below, via the livestream, to watch the show.

