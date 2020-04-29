Dolce & Gabbana Launches Amore for Scientific Research Campaign

Dolce & Gabbana has announced a collaboration with Humanitas University, an international school dedicated to life sciences in Milan, to help strengthen the university's critical global health initiatives. To show their dedication to the cause, Dolce & Gabbana has launched Amore for Scientific Research, a campaign that celebrates life and the beauty of Italy, featuring actress Sofia Vergara and the iconic Dolce & Gabbana Devotion bag. A portion of the proceeds from the Devotion collection bag sales will be donated to Humanitas University to fund global health research in the time of Coronavirus. The Devotion Collection bags are available for purchase on Dolce & Gabbana's website.



Devotion Bag Dolce&Gabbana



“The whole world and all of our lives will never be the same again. We truly hope that all of this will lead to a rebirth, and want to do our part so that all of us, especially future generations, can one day benefit from these fundamental scientific discoveries,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a joint statement.

“Dolce & Gabbana has been proactive since the very beginning in support of scientific research to fight against Coronavirus, even before it was a global emergency," Roberto Cagliero, Director Fundraising of Humanitas, added. "Thanks to their donation, a dedicated team lead by Professor Alberto Mantovani at HumanitasUniversity, in collaboration with the virologists of Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele, is working on anexpansive research project studying the responses of our natural defenses to Coronavirus, in an effort tolay the basis for the development of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. Together we are workingtowards a resolution to this global problem.”