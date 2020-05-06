Spring vacation plans might be off the table right now, but while you’re indoors, staying safe at home, it doesn’t mean your accessories can’t transport you elsewhere. Swap out your classic black Wayfarers for jazzy reflective lenses, glitter, and retro shapes to get you in the mood for a virtual vacay (and ready-to-go when the beaches re-open). If you need a little inspo, we asked some models to pair this season's best sunnies with their ideal getaways. It's as easy as adding a sweep of bronzer, a photo of paradise for your Zoom background, and (if you ask us) a homemade rum punch to get this house party started.

Hip to Be Square

This shape looks so good on everybody. The key is keep it oversized and slightly transparent for a laid-back '70s vibe.

Ray-Ban sunglasses, $126

All That Glitters

When girly meets granny, with a touch of sparkle. These pink-circle stunners couldn't be cuter.

Miu Miu sunglasses, $340

Wraparound It

Channel your inner '90s video vixen with this bold white and sunset pink reflective pair. All that's missing is the jet ski.

Michael Kors sunglasses, $104.25

Aviator Nation

The classic shape gets an injection of flash with super shiny blue reflective lenses.

Valentino sunglasses, $279

Do the Butterfly

A bit wider than a cat-eye, this winged style is ready for a flight... one day.

Coach sunglasses, $165

The Purrfect Cat-Eye

A classic go-to shape—this time in a jungle green—screams style. Shh, your neighbors can hear you!

Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, $410

Down to the Wire

Lightweight and also not too heavy on the face, this wire-frame pair in a reflective, steely gray are more versatile than you'd think.

Tiffany & Co. sunglasses, $310

Shield Yourself

A universally flattering style, the shield offers ultimate eye protection. Now the rose gold reflective lenses? Well, those offer ultimate style.

Emporio Armani sunglasses, $154

Director: Tyler Joe; Fashion Editor: Julia Gall; Producer: Sameet Sharma; Special thanks to One Management.