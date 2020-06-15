Gucci, the Milan-based luxury brand known for their quirky re-iterations of classic Italian tailoring and accessories, is not just about statement-making fashions. The company's newly relaunched Equilibrium platform (est. March 2019) will focus on social and environmental issues, starting with their Gucci North America Changemakers Scholars. On Friday, Gucci announced the 20 college students who make up this year's inaugural class.

The program centers on students pursuing various careers within the fashion industry. To qualify for the scholarship, students must live or study in one of 12 major North American cities or be currently enrolled in, or plan to attend, a historically Black college or university (HBCU), according to a statement from the brand.

Over the course of the last six months, a council of community leaders and social change experts affiliated with Gucci selected the winners. Each one will receive an academic scholarship of up to $20,000, a mentor, and a virtual internship with Gucci America.

As part of the Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars By Design program, Gucci has also awarded two graduating high school seniors with a scholarship of $20,000 per year, for four years. Both of those students plan to study fashion design at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university.

It is more important than ever to foster the next generation of talent.

The monies awarded last week are just the start. Over the course of the next four years, Gucci says it plans (via these scholarship programs) to invest $1.5 million into a new, diverse generation of fashion designers, equipping them with the skills and experiences needed to succeed in the ever-changing world of fashion.

“As education is vital to implementing real change and ensuring diverse voices are in positions of power, it is more important than ever to foster the next generation of talent,” said Antoine Phillips, Vice President of Brand & Culture Engagement at Gucci, in a statement. “I loved learning about each inspiring applicant along with our Changemakers Council and we are excited to see what they do next and how they help transform the fashion industry. I am proud to be part of a company that empowers this inaugural class of visionary Changemakers.”



Congratulations to the Gucci North America Changemakers Scholars:



Astrid Viera, currently a high school senior who will be attending Mt. San Jacinto College

Celeste Haselrig, currently a college freshman attending Parsons

Destinee Elliott, currently a college freshman attending Thomas Jefferson University

Diop Russell, currently a college sophomore attending Spelman College

Fabiola Lopez, currently a college freshman attending Azusa Pacific University

Gabrielle DeLeon, currently a college freshman attending FIT

Gideon Gomm, currently a college freshman attending Parsons

Jasmine Bacchus, currently a college junior at Brown University

Kaitlyn Gilliam, currently a college junior at Howard University

Kristian Brown, currently a college sophomore at FIT

Malachi Williams, currently a high school senior who will be attending Hunter College

Marcus Williams, currently a college sophomore at University of Southern California: School of Cinematic Arts & Marshall School of Business

Marie France Mendy, currently a college sophomore at Cornell University

Maya Davis, currently a high school senior who will be attending Bowling Green State University

Miles Richards, currently a high school senior who will be attending College for Creative Studies Detroit

Nailah Barnes, currently a college sophomore at Spelman College

Nicole Scott, currently a college freshman at the University of Cincinnati

Sekoi Cooper, currently a college junior at Parsons

Glory Lee, currently a college freshman at Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design

Trevon Barnes, currently a college sophomore at FIT.

And to the Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars By Design:

Ajai Kasim, currently a high school senior who will be attending Parsons

Kaya Ugorji, currently a high school senior who will be attending FIT

Applications for next year's class will open in Fall 2020.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.