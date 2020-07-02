Today's Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown's Pandora Me Jewelry Designs Are Perfect for Summer

We love the flamingo charm.

By Marina Liao
millie bobby brown pandora me collection
Courtesy of Pandora

Millie Bobby Brown has become a notable force in Hollywood at just 16, receiving both acting and style accolades. Once you become this big, the brand collaborations and campaigns start rolling in—and this summer, Brown has partnered with Pandora, the iconic jewelry brand. For her Pandora Me collab, Brown co-designed four charms and a single stud earring inspired by her favorite summertime vibes: a starfish, pineapple, flamingo, ocean wave, and a sea turtle.

Brown said of her collection:

"My favorite pink item is a flamingo. Did you know that they're actually born blue and turn pink later on because of their diet? The wave symbolizes the ocean and everything to do with it: its power, rhythm…it reminds me of how mesmerizing the ocean can be. I want my fans to know that this collection is all about happiness, positivity, and summer vibes!"

The actress was the perfect candidate to take up this design task. Her campaign photos, below, embody all those feel good, warm-weather memories. If you need more inspo on how to wear your charms and style the ones from Brown's collab, we'll let her leave you with this tip: "I love wearing my charms on my bracelets and necklaces, but on occasion I love to put my charms on my earrings."

millie bobby brown pandora me collection
Courtesy of Pandora

millie bobby brown pandora me collection
Courtesy of Pandora
millie bobby brown pandora me collection
Courtesy of Pandora

The collection will only be available from now until December, so shop Brown's creations ASAP:

