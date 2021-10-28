Salvatore Ferragamo Steps It Up With Its "Icon Up" Collection

As fashion slowly but surely recognizes that a more sustainable ethos is paramount to the industry's very existence, designers are pivoting to adopt a slower fashion philosophy. Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is one of the latest luxury designers to create an eco-friendly collection, called "Salvatore Ferragamo Icon-Up," which launched today on Farfetch.com.

The Varina upcycled printed ballerina shoes.

The collection makes clear that a heritage brand does not have to stray from its roots in order to embrace circularity. The 300-piece capsule includes one-of-a-kind shoes and belts that utilize the brand's very own upcycled deadstock— including their shoes, accessories, and salvaged trademark printed silks. Each design has been reimagined by a team of creatives and local Italian artisans, shining a light on innovation and craftsmanship, all the while giving a second life to signature pieces from the iconic fashion house's inventory that might otherwise go unused.

Regenerated accessories and printed silks are reimagined by Salvatore Ferragamo's creative team and in-house Manovia artisans for the Icon-Up Collection.

Fully embracing an eco-friendly model, the Icon-Up collection's packaging — from the boxes to the dust bags to the tissue papers— are also crafted from refashioned material including post consumer waste pulp and pre-consumer leather waste. The collection will be available for purchase on Farfetch.com until early next year.

