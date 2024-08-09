Addison Rae Pays Homage to Madonna in a Cone Bra Top
The rising pop star is nodding to her idols.
Addison Rae is finding her place in the pop landscape while paying respect to the greats that came before her. The TikTok star slash rising singer has been known to credit Britney Spears as a prime inspiration, and now she's paying homage to another legend: Madonna.
Rae walked the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on August 8, wearing a dusty mauve velvet cone bra. The cones were extended so far beyond her chest, they read more as soft horns. She kept the rest of the outfit simple in a pair of high-waisted, slim dark burgundy cigarette pants and pointed, patent leather peep-toe heels.
The top is a collaboration between Jean Paul Gaultier and Russian designer Lotta Volkova, released in May 2022. Volkova, known for her work with Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Vetements, reimagined JPG's archival signature cone bra creations.
The cone bra gained mass notoriety back in 1990, when Madonna wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier pink satin bodysuit featuring a conical bosom during her Blond Ambition tour. The design, however, dates back to bullet bras worn in the '40s and '50s. Gaultier first sent the style down the runway—a velvet orange dress with long, cone-shaped cups—in 1984.
Aside from Madonna cosplay, Rae has been busy establishing herself as an It girl to watch. Today, she released her major label debut and first solo single since last year, "Diet Pepsi," on Columbia Records.
This isn't the first time Rae referenced the queen of pop. In May, she posted a black and white photo on Instagram wearing fishnet stockings, denim shorts, and a cone bra. In just the past year, Kylie Jenner, Charli XCX, and Cardi B have all worn different pointy-chested garments. Perhaps the cone bra is making a comeback (coneback?).
Scroll down to shop conical looks.
