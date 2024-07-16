New York City designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh has a special place in fashion girls' hearts. Her clothing, with an emphasis on sheer fabrics and light, body-skimming silhouettes, manages to be sexy and sincere at once. Her basics are never actually basic, with playful twists like tiny ribbons on a T-shirt or an entirely backless tank top. And her colorful, oversize scrunchies? They're affixed to every other ponytail and low bun at New York Fashion Week.

Now, the pieces that made Maryam Nassir Zadeh (or MNZ, as her self-named label is known to fans) such a cult-hit are going mainstream—and in the form of a vacation-worthy capsule. The designer teamed up with J.Crew on a line of sun-soaked staples available online today.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh, a fixture of the New York City fashion scene, designed a vacation-ready capsule with J.Crew. (Image credit: Courtesy J.Crew)

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Sheer Bias-Cut Slip Dress $148 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Dual-Tone Linen Trouser $198 at J.Crew

The J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collaboration, like the Americana brand's capsules with NYC jewelry label Catbird and Ukrainian designer Anna October before it, takes the best of the independent brand and imagines it in new contexts. Both J.Crew loyalists and the aforementioned fashion girls will find something to stash in their carry-on. There are peek-a-boo mesh bags, polka-dotted, ruffled bikinis (and a matching slip dress), breezy linen pants, and yes, those fan-favorite scrunchies—plus two oversize floral hair clips.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh (the designer) says her designs and J.Crew's, led by womenswear designer Olympia Gayot, are more alike than they may seem. Timelessness, ease, and a devotion to the classics are their foundation. "[We both] feel very New York and modern, and though we love clean, minimal classics, we also love texture and use of embellishment to create something more special and worth collecting and investing in," the designer says.

The lineup includes staples of the MNZ brand like mesh bags and oversize floral clips, along with dreamy summer dresses and shoes. (Image credit: Courtesy J.Crew)

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Flower Hair Clip $49.50 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Birthday Bag in Mesh $49.50 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Cross-Back Midi Dress $248 at J.Crew

It's not hard to imagine the brand's longtime fans packing these pieces for a weekend in the south of Spain—and then re-styling them into a chicly undone city errand outfit. That's a testament to the sunny campaign images, as well as the collaboration's balance of MNZ's intellectual DNA with J.Crew's signature prints.

"The collection feels very MNZ but it is also elevated because it is made so well, production-wise," Zadeh says. "The collection feels like it has a strength to it, opposed to an etherealness of most MNZ signature pieces."

Devoted MNZ fans will be excited to see her signature flower clips and scrunchies in the mix alongside polka-dotted swimsuits and breezy dresses. (Image credit: Courtesy J.Crew)

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top in Dot $98 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Ruffle Bow-Tie Bikini Bottom in Dot $79.50 at J.Crew

Of course, Maryam Nassir Zadeh wasn't only thinking of her downtown flagship's regulars when she and Gayot worked on the collection. She also had potential new fans-in-waiting at the forefront of her mind.

"What I hope to hear from shoppers who [see me] for the first time through this collection is that they appreciate that designers known as niche or indie have a strong perspective and voice to reach culture and the masses. Big and small brands that are like-minded align creatively as a force to make beauty together," she says. They'll also convert some shoppers into full-time fashion girls in the process, scrunchies and all.

Matching sets in semi-sheer white linen belong on the coast of the Mediterranean or at a city dinner al fresco. (Image credit: Courtesy J.Crew)

Shop Editor's Picks from the J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh Collaboration

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.crew Sheer Squareneck Top in Ramie Visit Site

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie $168 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.crew Braided Block-Heel Sandals in Metallic $198 at J.Crew

Much of the collection emphasizes the power of smart summer layering—including over a swimsuit. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Birthday Bag $49.50 at J.Crew

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Ombré Side-Tie Skirt in Cotton Voile $168 at J.Crew