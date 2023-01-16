Amanda Seyfried's Critics' Choice Dress Kept "Breaking"

Amanda Seyfried literally shined at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023 in an archival Dior dress.
Seyfried's gown was a stunning gold lamé off-the shoulder number, with cut-outs at the waist and a full-length skirt.
Although the piece looked like a dream, it apparently was a bit of a nightmare for the actress.
Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet, the star said, "It keeps breaking. I'm not kidding, it keeps ripping apart. It's actually, like, breaking."
As she was saying, "I'm like tacked..." the dress proved Seyfried's point by slipping down her arm. She then joked, "I'm just gonna take off my dress. I'm just gonna take it off. It keeps ripping."
Still, Seyfried ended up making peace with the dress and concluding, "It's fine. Honestly, it's old! It's beautiful!"
This was a big night for Seyfried. Aside from winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in The Dropout (NBD), she also addressed the possibility of making Mamma Mia 3.
Asked what it would take to make the movie happen, she told Entertainment Tonight, "Absolutely no power! I have no power."
She continued, "We are waiting for the call. .... There are enough ABBA songs. [Producer] Judy Craymer, she is one hundred percent on board. I don't know what the Universal people are doing."
The interviewer also asked Seyfried about Mean Girls, of course.
They said, "Mean Girls the musical is being adapted to film. Are you gonna flock to the theaters for that too?"
The actress answered, "Uh... I'm gonna flock... sooner. Maybe."
Asked whether she was making a cameo in it, she said, "I don't know! I don't know. I truly, honestly, don't know for sure, but I'm very open to it."
She continued, "It's evolved so much over the years. I mean it's still—that was my first movie. [It's so beloved] and I'm just... I don't see it ever ending. I hope it never stops evolving. It probably will, but what a good idea!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
