Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Had a 'Mean Girls' Reunion and Discussed Whether Tina Fey Is Too Busy for a Sequel

Talk of a Mean Girls sequel or reboot is literally everywhere I turn these days.

In an incredible turn of events (and early holiday gift for me), superstars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunited for a special conversation for Interview magazine, amid Lohan's return to acting.

Of course, their chat quickly turned to the subject of Mean Girls, in which they starred as Cady Heron and Karen Smith, respectively.

That part of their conversation went as follows:

SEYFRIED: I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway.

LOHAN: That would be really fun.

SEYFRIED: Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?

LOHAN: I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, "Oh no." We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.

SEYFRIED: Yeah. It would just be completely different.

LOHAN: Exactly. [Laughs]

SEYFRIED: Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.

LOHAN: Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else.

Are you feeling the nostalgia yet? Anywho, at this point we'll be setting up petitions and crowdsourcing pages to make a Mean Girls sequel happen.

Both Lohan and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) have previously said they'd be on board with a new movie. Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) said he'd like to do a Christmas movie with Lohan, and more recently, Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian) said she'd do a sequel if Tina Fey had a great script ready.

I don't know about you, but I'll be waiting.