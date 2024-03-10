If there’s one thing about America Ferrera, it’s that the star knows how to put on a show—and not just on the big screen.

While walking the 96th Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 10, the Barbie actress turned heads in a sizzling hot pink Versace gown that apparently took 400 hours to make and required the nimble hands of seven tailors, ABC News reported.

America Ferrera arrives on the Oscars red carpet in a dazzling Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferrera’s ornate dress was entirely made of pink chainmail that created an ethereal glow. The silhouette of her gown featured a square neckline and a sculpting bodycon shape that flowed into a subtle trail.

For the momentous occasion, the 39-year-old actress completed her look with a pair of simple stud earrings, but decided to go bold with her necklace. She flaunted an elegant silver collar decorated with beaming gems, which undoubtedly added an opulent touch.

"It feels like a princess fairytale moment," Ferrera told E! News. "Princess fairytale Barbie, that's me."

The actress wore a charming makeup look featuring a soft smoky eye, pink blush, and a nude lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her glam, Ferrera leaned into a charming makeup look, opting for a soft smokey eye, pink blush, and a nude lip. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star wore her silky dark brown hair in a classy bob parted to the side.

Before she hit the carpet, Ferrera gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look into her glam process, posting a quick video of herself on her Instagram story while getting her hair and skin primed.

Her stylist, Karla Welch, also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the look coming together. "We thought we'd save the pink for last!" she captioned footage of Ferrera posing in her gown.

A post shared by Karla Welch A photo posted by karlawelchstylist on

Ferrera’s dazzling red carpet look follows a more laid-back outfit that she wore just one day before. On Saturday, March 9, Ferrera attended the annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar dinner alongside Margot Robbie at the historical Beverly Hills Hotel. The actress wore a chic all-black Chanel outfit, consisting of a satin asymmetrical top and a belted pair of trousers. She finished her look with an embellished Chanel chain bag, black pumps, and a chunky gold bracelet.

America Ferrera pictured at the annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar dinner. (Image credit: Alamy)

Tonight, Ferrera has a chance to walk away with a glimmering gold Academy Award, as she's been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Barbie.