America Ferrera Shimmers in a Knit Chanel Dress and Falling Star Necklace

America Ferrera truly is a star among stars.



During a celebrity-packed dinner in New York City honoring the opening of Chanel's new watch and fine jewelry flagship boutique on Fifth Avenue, Ferrera shined in a sheer black knit dress paired with a stunning white diamond, falling star necklace.



The gown featured an entirely all-black top that eventually broke into horizontal stripes at the skirt. The stripes were an open-weave design that showcased black bows and blocks of all-black fabric.



The Barbie star completed the chic ensemble with a pair of black round-toe pumps and a floor-length coat featuring gold buttons and red and white tweed embellishments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because the fashionista knows all about the importance of accessories, she was also seen holding a black rectangular leather clutch and wearing a gigantic, show-stopping diamond ring.



Even Barbie would have a hard time keeping up.

The dinner featured a who's who of A-list celebrities, including Gracie Abrams, Lucy Boynton, Carey Mulligan, Michelle Williams, Elizabeth Olsen, Seth Meyers, Natasha Lyonne, Kerry Washington, Rachel Brosnahan, Dianna Agron, Francesca Scorsese, and Chase Sui Wonders.

America Ferrera is seen arriving to the CHANEL Dinner to celebrate the Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue flagship boutique. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferrera has had some incredible fashion moments leading up to and after the release of the history-making film Barbie, telling People in an exclusive interview that her "stylist, Karla Welch, is just a killer."



We had so much fun together," she told the publication, before revealing that an all-leather outfit she wore at a Barbie press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on July 3 was her favorite Barbie look.

"I just loved it so much," Ferrera said. "I mean, I've loved so many of the outfits, so it's very hard to pick. But I remember putting this on and being like, 'This is exactly how I feel.'"

It's safe to say that after her latest Chanel look, Ferrera is feeling fabulous.