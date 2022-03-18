Grunge Outfits That Grown-Ups Can Wear

I never outgrew flannel.

I don't know about you, but I never really outgrew (most of) the music I listened to in high school. That means that I still, without an ounce of irony or shame, have moods during which I exclusively blast Nirvana, Hole, the Stone Temple Pilots, Hüsker Dü, and so many of the other grunge bands that took over the alternative rock scene during the '80s and '90s. And while grunge no longer dominates the charts, its sound and the laid-back, irreverent fashion that it ushered in remain timeless.

So, if you want to get in touch with the style you once wore at the height of your teen angst—but you're also trying to avoid looking like a 14-year-old—I have you covered. Take a look at some grunge outfit inspiration for grown ups, so that you can pay your tribute to Kurt Cobain without seeming like you just rolled out of bed.

Plaid with Leather Accents

Flannel is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think about grunge style, but you also probably associate it with that perpetually disheveled-looking, guitar playing kid with long hair that you once sat next to in homeroom (just me...?).

Now that we're adults, we're a little more focused on looking put-together than we are on looking cool—but there's no reason to have to choose! Pair your plaid with a form-fitting top or leggings to contrast its loose fit, or opt for a short plaid dress that you can pair with thigh-high boots. And for a contrast in fabrics, pair your flannel with a leather jacket, bag, or shoes. The overall effect will have you feeling like a rock star all day long. 

ASOS Daisy Street 90s Midi Dress in Grunge Check with Lace Hem

Venus Plaid High Low Dress

Madewell Flannel Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Robson Plaid

Warp + Weft MXP High Rise Onyx Wax Coated

Brahmin Vida Dragon Melbourne Leather Crossbody

Michael Costello x x REVOLVE Marian Boot

A Baggy Band Tee

A band tee is the most straightforward way to show your love for a band, and with the current resurgence of Nirvana and Ramones tees, these outfits are right on trend. Throw on a t-shirt that reps your favorite band, and pair it with a loose skirt for the baggy silhouette that defined the grunge fashion era. As for your jacket, throw on loose-fitting denim, leather, or flannel for a classic look, or simply drape it over your shoulders so you show a little more skin. 

To top off the 'fit, throw on a pair of sneakers (like Vans or Converse), and you're good to go.

Nirvana Rough Sketch Tee

Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Charcoal Heather Unisex Tee

UNIQLO Women's Pleated Skirt

Guess Mea Satin Twist-Detail Skirt

NorthStyle Long Denim Jacket

Gap Oversized Denim Jacket With Washwell

DICKIES Flannel Oversized Womens Jacket

MCQ ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Striae Faux Leather Jacket

Vans Old Skool

RICK OWENS DRKSHDW Black Converse Edition DRKSTAR Hi Sneakers

Baggy Denim on Baggy Denim 

Grunge is all about the oversized pieces and nondescript silhouette, and its denim outfits are no exception. Grab a pair of baggy jeans, match with a flannel or loose button-down, and throw a denim jacket over it all to match. Bonus points if you tack on a pair of dad sneakersvery '90s.

Free People One And Only Buttondown

AE Oversized Oxford Button-Up Shirt

Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket

H&M Boxy Denim Jacket

Ksubi Playback Real Thing Jeans

Just Black Denim The Distressed Long Straight

Windsor Distressed, But Well Dressed Jeans

Nike Women's M2K Tekno 'White Grey'

Black On Black

Who better to take grunge fashion advice from than lead singer of Hole and former Mrs. Cobain, Courtney Love? Love was known for pairing feminine elements like skirts, tulle, and her signature red lip with edgier features like leather, ripped clothing, and graphic tees. Take a note from her playbook and spice up an all-black ensemble with mixed fabrics and bright accents. 

Everlane The Air Cami

Zadig & Voltaire Double Heart Skinny Cotton & Modal Graphic Tee

Bernadette Eva Floral-Print Vegan Leather Skirt

Nanushka Amas Vegan Leather Wrap Midi Skirt

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Ombre Red Sole Pumps

London Rag Candy Cane Pump

