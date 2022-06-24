The 16 Best Linen Suits for Women in 2022
Sophisticated but not stuffy.
There's a new dress code for our hybrid office schedules—one that requires more refinement than leggings or sweatpants but a lot less formality than a pre-pandemic power suit. Thanks to linen's breathability, sustainable ethos, and laid-back sophistication, this season's linen suits—comprised of a linen jacket or blazer paired with linen pants (opens in new tab), shorts, or a skirt—will be summer's saving grace.
Designers like Chloé and Proenza excel in suiting with fresh new twists, like revamped silhouettes and hemlines. At the same time, accessible options from retailers across the board also offer solid linen suit options that will give your linen dresses (opens in new tab) a healthy dose of competition. From bold statement suits to earthy neutral hues, these are our editor-approved picks of some of the best linen suits for women to shop now.
The Linen Short Suit
Stay cool with a breezy linen short suit that still looks polished for the boardroom. Choose a slightly oversized fit and pair it alongside a fisherman sandal or a sleek kitten heel.
Mango 100% Linen Blazer
Mango 100% Linen Shorts
Veronica Beard Brio Pleated Linen Jacket
Veronica Beard Alicia High-Waisted Linen Shorts
The Coordinating Linen Suit
Suits come in varied shapes and sizes, like a crisp linen vest that seamlessly pairs alongside blazers come fall but can be worn independently for balmier summer days. We urge you to take creative liberties when coordinating your linen suits—we love matchy-matchy, but it's not the hard and fast rule.
Le Kasha Organic Linen Vest
Faithfull The Brand Ottavio Pant
Rag & Bone Priya Linen Vest
AEXAE High Waisted Linen Pants
The Linen Skirt Suit
Feminine yet powerful, a linen skirt suit turns basic suits on their heads in poppy pink hues with daring mini hemlines. Style yours with a sneaker for an unexpected pairing or alongside your favorite flat sandal.
Gauge 81 Linen Blazer
Gauge 81 Linen Mini Skirt
Jacquemus La Veste D'Homme twill blazer
Jacquemus Cutout Draped Linen Mini Skirt
The Pastel Linen Suit
Bold hues are in, but don't overlook a soothing pastel hue that can help boost your look and mood.
Lafayette 148 Wool Blazer
Lafayette 148 Linen Pants
Remain Birger Christensen Blazer
Remain Birger Christensen Blazer
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
