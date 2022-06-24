There's a new dress code for our hybrid office schedules—one that requires more refinement than leggings or sweatpants but a lot less formality than a pre-pandemic power suit. Thanks to linen's breathability, sustainable ethos, and laid-back sophistication, this season's linen suits—comprised of a linen jacket or blazer paired with linen pants (opens in new tab), shorts, or a skirt—will be summer's saving grace.

Designers like Chloé and Proenza excel in suiting with fresh new twists, like revamped silhouettes and hemlines. At the same time, accessible options from retailers across the board also offer solid linen suit options that will give your linen dresses a healthy dose of competition. From bold statement suits to earthy neutral hues, these are our editor-approved picks of some of the best linen suits for women to shop now.

The Linen Short Suit

Stay cool with a breezy linen short suit that still looks polished for the boardroom. Choose a slightly oversized fit and pair it alongside a fisherman sandal or a sleek kitten heel.

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

The Coordinating Linen Suit

Suits come in varied shapes and sizes, like a crisp linen vest that seamlessly pairs alongside blazers come fall but can be worn independently for balmier summer days. We urge you to take creative liberties when coordinating your linen suits—we love matchy-matchy, but it's not the hard and fast rule.

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

The Linen Skirt Suit

Feminine yet powerful, a linen skirt suit turns basic suits on their heads in poppy pink hues with daring mini hemlines. Style yours with a sneaker for an unexpected pairing or alongside your favorite flat sandal.

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

The Pastel Linen Suit

Bold hues are in, but don't overlook a soothing pastel hue that can help boost your look and mood.