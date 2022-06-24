The 16 Best Linen Suits for Women in 2022

Sophisticated but not stuffy.

Three women wearing linen suits
(Image credit: Betina du Toit)
Jump to category:
Sara Holzman
By
published

There's a new dress code for our hybrid office schedules—one that requires more refinement than leggings or sweatpants but a lot less formality than a pre-pandemic power suit. Thanks to linen's breathability, sustainable ethos, and laid-back sophistication, this season's linen suits—comprised of a linen jacket or blazer paired with linen pants (opens in new tab), shorts, or a skirt—will be summer's saving grace.

Designers like Chloé and Proenza excel in suiting with fresh new twists, like revamped silhouettes and hemlines. At the same time, accessible options from retailers across the board also offer solid linen suit options that will give your linen dresses (opens in new tab) a healthy dose of competition. From bold statement suits to earthy neutral hues, these are our editor-approved picks of some of the best linen suits for women to shop now.

The Linen Short Suit

Stay cool with a breezy linen short suit that still looks polished for the boardroom. Choose a slightly oversized fit and pair it alongside a fisherman sandal or a sleek kitten heel.

Two women posing in linen short suits outside

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

(opens in new tab)

Mango 100% Linen Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Mango 100% Linen Shorts

(opens in new tab)

Veronica Beard Brio Pleated Linen Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Veronica Beard Alicia High-Waisted Linen Shorts

The Coordinating Linen Suit

Suits come in varied shapes and sizes, like a crisp linen vest that seamlessly pairs alongside blazers come fall but can be worn independently for balmier summer days. We urge you to take creative liberties when coordinating your linen suits—we love matchy-matchy, but it's not the hard and fast rule.

Two women walking in matching suits

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

(opens in new tab)

Le Kasha Organic Linen Vest

(opens in new tab)

Faithfull The Brand Ottavio Pant

(opens in new tab)

Rag & Bone Priya Linen Vest

(opens in new tab)

AEXAE High Waisted Linen Pants

The Linen Skirt Suit

Feminine yet powerful, a linen skirt suit turns basic suits on their heads in poppy pink hues with daring mini hemlines. Style yours with a sneaker for an unexpected pairing or alongside your favorite flat sandal.

A woman wearing a linen suit in the field

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

(opens in new tab)

Gauge 81 Linen Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Gauge 81 Linen Mini Skirt

(opens in new tab)

Jacquemus La Veste D'Homme twill blazer

(opens in new tab)

Jacquemus Cutout Draped Linen Mini Skirt

The Pastel Linen Suit

Bold hues are in, but don't overlook a soothing pastel hue that can help boost your look and mood.

A group of women wearing brightly colored suits

(Image credit: Betina du Toit)

(opens in new tab)

Lafayette 148 Wool Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Lafayette 148 Linen Pants

(opens in new tab)

Remain Birger Christensen Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Remain Birger Christensen Blazer

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.