The Coolest Shoes to Ever Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

Historically, the Oscars have required a formal dress code (it was once white tie, but has since been "relaxed" to black tie). Shows like the VMAs are more edgy and experimental, but Oscars outfits still lean towards floor-length gowns, custom suits, and formal heels.

That said? Plenty of Oscar attendees, male and female alike, have abided by the buttoned-up dress code and still found a way to channel their unique style through their footwear. This is even more true of the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, an important extension of the event but with a more relaxed feel.

Ahead, the best shoes to ever grace the red carpet at the Oscars.

Spike Lee

Here attending (and subsequently winning) for his film BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee wore a custom gold pair of e Air Jordan 3 Retros. A second pair, which he never wore, were later found in a donation bin and sold at auction for more than $50,000, the proceeds going to charity. Now that's a nice shoe.

Anna Paquin

I just really love this image: Anna Paquin, who's just won an Oscar (at the tender age of 11, no big deal), looking perfectly chic in her iridescent purple dress, capped off by patent, lace-up flats. Has there ever been a more sweetly appropriate thing for a kid to wear at the biggest night in entertainment?

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard, whose style has always been impressively avant-garde, turned heads when she appeared at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Stars often change into more comfortable clothes for the event, and if you look closely, these comfy heels have straps on straps on straps. Very cute!

Jessica Chastain

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica Chastain changed out of a floor-length navy gown (with matching platforms) into this silver midi dress (with matching platforms). These appear to be even higher than the ones at the ceremony; Chastain chooses great red carpet shoes, but these are particularly party-ready.

Billie Eilish

Here at the 2024 Oscars, Billie Eilish chooses an outfit that stays true to her unique style and also allows her to be comfortable (she both sang and won an award at the ceremony). These Chanel Mary Janes have a gorgeous block heel, and looked like they would be comfortable for hours of wear.

Sophie Turner

Awards ceremony dressing can sometimes feel similar to bridesmaid dressing, with shoes carefully selected to match with the dress. So it's a testament to Sophie Turner that she pulls off a matching moment with impressive ease, thanks to a very high Christian Louboutin shoe with glittery straps.

Angelina Jolie

This image may already be familiar to you as "the leg," a.k.a. the moment when Angelina Jolie struck a power pose in a gorgeous black dress, showing off the high slit on the side. But let us spare a moment for those pretty peep-toe Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, which cap off the look perfectly.

Fan Bingbing

A silver fringed dress and puffy emerald green cape would have been statement enough for Fan Bingbing (here attending the 2023 ceremony at her first red carpet appearance in a long while). But then add in a pair of very high gunmetal gray shoes and it adds a perfect contrast to the high-fashion look.

Tems

This gorgeous cascading dress, which looks like a cumulus cloud (and actually obstructed the view of other attendees, apparently), is already adding volume and structure. So Tems wisely decides to keep her accessories minimal, including this gorgeous strappy sandal to match a sparkling bracelet, drop earrings, and rings.

Rosamund Pike

This gorgeous column dress on Rosamund Pike is an impressive statement (she was attending in 2015 for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in Gone Girl, so the color is quite thematic). So the thin red Givenchy sandals bring together the look without competing with it.

Lindsay Lohan

This is at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2006; Lindsay Lohan later said she had to be sewn into the dress and was afraid to move in it. The pretty peep-toe heels are equally delicate; the style was popular in the '00s but honestly wouldn't look out of place if worn today.

Anne Hathaway

It would have been quite easy for Anne Hathaway to pair her simple black and silver dress with plain pumps. So to choose a high heel platform with a matching silver crystal on the back is the perfect way to up-level one's footwear without breaking from the dress code.

Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir never goes halfway in a red carpet look, and the Oscars were no exception (this was in 2014, so it would have been even more surprising and daring to attend the ceremony in bedazzled Louis Leeman flats). Men don't always have the coolest footwear, so when they break out cool kicks, it's a lovely surprise.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington would give birth two months after this photo was taken, and she looks awesome (and comfortable) in her caftan-inspired dress. But for my money, the fact that she broke out some very high Christian Louboutin shoes and wore them seven months pregnant is unbearably cool.

Cara Delevingne

Since Cara Delevingne is a literal supermodel, she can pull off a gorgeous red statement dress with a long, long slit—and sky-high red Stuart Weitzman heels to match. Instead of opting for a bright nail polish on her toes, selecting something nude means that there's no conflicting colors.

Uma Thurman

Here attending the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Uma Thurman is resplendent in a lacy collared shift dress and contrasting stole (a costume change from a floor-length white dress at the ceremony). These minimal gold heels are so pretty and I absolutely love them.

Margot Robbie

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Margot Robbie wore a gold bodysuit with no skirt or pants, instead draping a gold robe over her arms and torso. These gorgeous gold lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals help continue the color story and give a little coverage on the bottom.

Michael B. Jordan

Now that is a cool shoe. Michael B. Jordan makes interesting choices with his footwear, and these flats at the 2014 Oscars—gold-plated, Givenchy, chrome loafers that have a piece of metal encasing the width of his foot—are futuristic and fun. Take note, all male celebs!

Emma Stone

This is at the 2015 Oscars, and the lime green Christian Louboutin sandals Emma Stone wore to match her Elie Saab dress are perfection. It's proof that tonal dressing doesn't have to be boring, so long as you pick a cool color and commit to it from head to toe.

Florence Pugh

These shoes are basically a work of art. Florence Push is at the 2023 Oscars, and both dress and shoes are Valentino (the shoes are black satin and would honestly cause me to break my ankle immediately). Your eyes do not deceive you: the shoes match the bike shorts she's wearing under the dress.

Jennifer Lawrence

It's a little hard to tell in this photo, but Jennifer Lawrence (arriving at the 2014 Vanity Fair Party) is wearing sandals with a metallic heel, perfectly mirroring the "broken disco ball" vibe of her dress (if you're forgetting, she wore a gorgeous orange red column dress to the ceremony, so this change feels very "party ready").

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscars attendee veteran at this point, and she's not ever phoning it in (this is at the 2012 ceremony). They're gold "Koko" Jimmy Choo stilettos, matching her white Jimmy Choo gown but also providing some visual interest. They almost look iridescent, they're so sparkly.

Lupita Nyong’o

It was very difficult to see under Lupita Nyong’o's gorgeous Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars, which stretched to the floor and cascaded behind her as a train. But when she lifted the skirt up, we saw that she was actually in head-to-toe Prada—and check out the high heel on that platform shoe!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, an awards show pro, never skips the shoe. Here she is at the 2003 Oscars, and her multi-strap black column dress is echoed in her multi-strap black sandal heels. It such smart synergy—and she actually won an Oscar this year, so it was an especially fortuitous look as well.

Nicole Kidman

It's hard to get more iconic than Nicole Kidman's chartreuse gown at the 1997 Oscars (it was Dior, and a shocking color at the time for such a black-tie event). I actually love, though, that she didn't choose matching shoes and instead went with baby blue to go with the flowers at the shoulder.

H.E.R.

This gorgeous neon dress on H.E.R. would be standout enough (this is at the 2022 Oscars). But—as a testament to how cool shoes have a place at the Oscars—her black shoes have a pretty white squiggle on the front that looks a little like a lightning bolt.

Meryl Streep

If you're going to manifest an Oscar, there's nothing better than dressing like a statue! This is the 2012 Oscars, and Meryl Streep is gorgeous in gold. The shoes are apparently Ferragamo, and they were indeed a good luck charm—because she won an Oscar that year.

Salma Hayek

These stunning gold platforms add literal inches to Salma Hayek's profile (she's only 5 feet 2 inches, so I get it). This is from the 2020 Oscars, and they're 6-inch high Gucci sandals. Even by modern standards, they're still incredibly daring, and thus one of the more memorable Oscar shoes ever.

Kirsten Dunst

She matches the logo and everything! This is—naturally—at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and Kirsten Dunst pairs her lacy white dress with some seriously gorgeous red heels. Her lips have just a touch of color to them, making the look feel thoughtful and coherent.

Beyoncé

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beyoncé blessed us with a gorgeous choppy bob that instantly became iconic. But let us also appreciate the heels, which are bright gold peep-toe pumps that pair perfectly with her Stella McCartney dress. Also, they match her hair!

Zoë Saldaña

Because these shoes on Zoë Saldaña are black, it's a little hard to see just how beautiful and detailed they are. This is at the 2013 ceremony, and these are Roger Vivier bow heels with bows at both the toe and ankle straps, secured with thin metallic bands. An absolute classic.

Dolly Parton

How can you not end with Dolly?? This is at the 2006 Oscars, and I unabashedly love it. Yes, the color is a bit bridesmaid-y, and yes you can see the plastic lining keeping the bottom straps around her toes. But Parton is serotonin dressing personified, and these crystal heels are perfect for her.