9 Quilted Jackets That Are Basically Wearable Art Pieces
Quilted coats are, in one word, cool.
While luxury designers like Loewe and Miu Miu are crafting beautiful quilted coat creations, many smaller brands—some who are sourcing and producing their pieces right here in the U.S.—are breathing new life into old and discarded fabrics. Some brands will even offer to salvage your well-loved quilts by turning them into one-of-a-kind coats and jackets. Sure, these patchwork coats are cute and quirky, but we have an affinity for the care that goes into these work-of-art quilted jacket styles. On the fence? Rest assured you don't have to partake in the cottagecore trend to get a great quilted jacket. Here's the proof.
See By Chloé Jacket
A dainty liberty print design and a sleek belt tie closure sets this jacket apart from its competitors.
Rixo Quilted Jacket
This sleek quilt jacket ties in an asymmetrical fashion and will keep you warm, while looking sophisticated.
Sea Theodora Quilted Cropped Jacket
Wear this cropped style alongside your favorite high-waisted jeans. Embellishments, contrast stitching, and puffed sleeves makes it a suitable option for more formal occasions, too.
Doen Quilted Jacket
Modeled after vintage finds, this quilted patchwork jacket is made from a lightweight organic cotton, but boasts a lining for added warmth.
Ulla Johnson Quilted Cotton Jacket
This fit-tested jacket has a slightly boxy fit and a feminine shoulder bow tie closure.
Interior Vanguard Silk Satin Jacket
This silk-satin patterned jacket is delicate, but can stand up to your busy schedule.
Bode
Crafted from 100 percent cotton, this red diamond-quilted jacket is a nod to 1900s Calico quilt patterns.
Psychic Outlaw Quilted Coat
Stand out from the crowd with this one-of-a-kind quilted jacket made in Austin, Texas.
Cider Quilted Coat
You don't have to break the bank to buy into the quilted coat trend. This one has an all-over floral motif, chunky button details, and a cool drop shoulder fit.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
The Best Natural Hair Products Ever
Cheers to your curls flourishing all year long.
By Maya Allen
-
Mindy Kaling on Her Secret to Great Skin, Vision Boards, and Solange Knowles
How the star maintains her glow despite her packed schedule.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Drugstore Blushes That Provide a Gorgeous Flush
The pop of color your face is craving.
By Hana Hong