The Best Coat Brands for Women in 2021
Let it snow.
By Sara Holzman
Winter is coming and for most of us, that means rifling through the back of our coat closet to unearth our abandoned coats and jackets. It's finally their time to shine— and whether you like it or not, coats, hats, and scarves are about to take center stage for the next few months to come. But don't go shaking in your boots just yet. Coats aren't just mere protection from the elements, but a fashion statement in themselves. From cute cropped puffer-style jackets to refined wrap coat varieties, up the ante with these brands that not only excel in coats, but have sustainable practices, timeless silhouettes, and price points for everyone.
Apparis
New York City-based clothing brand Apparis is taking a sustainable approach to their outerwear by using vegan-based materials. They're dedicated to cruelty-free designs and sustainable practices to boot. With a bevy of bright colors and chic faux fur designs, this is one of the front-running coat brands that every fashion gal can't resist having in her coat arsenal.
Shop The Brand
Nanushka
This Budapest-based brand creates timeless yet functional outerwear with materials that are carefully selected for their low-environment impact. Their focus on quality craftsmanship shines through in every piece of outerwear- from their quilted jackets to puffer coats to tailored trenches.
Shop The Brand
Stand Studio
Founded in 2014, Stand Studio's Scandinavian designs have quickly become the go-to for their accessible leather pieces and colorful faux fur coats. Created with style-savvy women in mind, Stand's creations are the ideal addition to the modern woman's standout coat collection.
Shop The Brand
The Frankie Shop
Frankie's minimalist, no-fuss outerwear designs are perfect for busy city-goers, but will keep you warm and chic wherever you may be. Classic shapes, effortless designs, and moderate price points make Frankie's coats a no-brainer addition to your cold weather uniform.
Shop The Brand
COS
Filled with wardrobe staples, COS (abbreviated for Collection of Style) focuses on outerwear pieces that you can (and will want to) keep forever. Not only is the brand committed to circularity, they're also focused on supporting the world of art and design and collaborate with established and emerging artists from around the globe.
Shop The Brand
RELATED STORY
Marfa Stance
Named after Marfa, Texas— the brand Marfa Stance focuses on utility, design, and individuality— trademark characteristics in each piece of outerwear. Their commitment to social and ethical standards have awarded them recognition for their sustainable excellence.
Shop The Brand
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •