Winter is coming and for most of us, that means rifling through the back of our coat closet to unearth our abandoned coats and jackets. It's finally their time to shine— and whether you like it or not, coats, hats, and scarves are about to take center stage for the next few months to come. But don't go shaking in your boots just yet. Coats aren't just mere protection from the elements, but a fashion statement in themselves. From cute cropped puffer-style jackets to refined wrap coat varieties, up the ante with these brands that not only excel in coats, but have sustainable practices, timeless silhouettes, and price points for everyone.

Apparis

New York City-based clothing brand Apparis is taking a sustainable approach to their outerwear by using vegan-based materials. They're dedicated to cruelty-free designs and sustainable practices to boot. With a bevy of bright colors and chic faux fur designs, this is one of the front-running coat brands that every fashion gal can't resist having in her coat arsenal.

Nanushka

This Budapest-based brand creates timeless yet functional outerwear with materials that are carefully selected for their low-environment impact. Their focus on quality craftsmanship shines through in every piece of outerwear- from their quilted jackets to puffer coats to tailored trenches.

Stand Studio

Founded in 2014, Stand Studio's Scandinavian designs have quickly become the go-to for their accessible leather pieces and colorful faux fur coats. Created with style-savvy women in mind, Stand's creations are the ideal addition to the modern woman's standout coat collection.

The Frankie Shop

Frankie's minimalist, no-fuss outerwear designs are perfect for busy city-goers, but will keep you warm and chic wherever you may be. Classic shapes, effortless designs, and moderate price points make Frankie's coats a no-brainer addition to your cold weather uniform.

COS

Filled with wardrobe staples, COS (abbreviated for Collection of Style) focuses on outerwear pieces that you can (and will want to) keep forever. Not only is the brand committed to circularity, they're also focused on supporting the world of art and design and collaborate with established and emerging artists from around the globe.

Marfa Stance

Named after Marfa, Texas— the brand Marfa Stance focuses on utility, design, and individuality— trademark characteristics in each piece of outerwear. Their commitment to social and ethical standards have awarded them recognition for their sustainable excellence.

