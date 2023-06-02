I like to think of myself as someone who will try any trend once. I’ve considered swapping out my gold necklaces for silver jewelry, for example, and I’m always down to take a new trending summer color for a spin. But there are some summer fashion trends that I’m more wary of than others, and the tube dress/tube top trend is one of them. Sure, I wore them when I was a teen, but could they really work in my adult wardrobe?

The answer, in short: yes! Both tube tops and tube dresses have come a long way since I was in high school. And no, this isn’t just me feeding into the 2000s fashion revival that seems to be everywhere right now. This is me, standing (writing?) in front of you, asking you to take a chance on a shockingly wearable summer dress trend.

“Tube tops and dresses, especially in the seamless stretch, puckered poplins, seersuckers, or other casual materials, feel like a natural trend flow for the season and as an evolution from the structured tailored corsets of fall and winter,” says trend forecaster and founder of JMR Trend + Creative Jessica Richards.

To that end, tube tops and tube dresses were all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways . Sergio Hudson showed neon-hued ruched versions at his show, while Stella McCartney showed black versions with asymmetrical hemlines. The slinky silhouette was also spotted at brands like Ann Demeulemeester and Khaite, in leather and sheer sequins respectively.

(Image credit: Khaite; Sergio Hudson; Stella McCartney )

If you’re nervous about styling your tube top or dress in a way that feels elevated, consider pairing it with pieces that have more volume, like high-waisted trousers or skirts. “Extra points for adding an oversized statement belt for even more size interest,” Richards says. I personally treat tube tops in particular in the same way I would a spaghetti strap tank top: as a base layer to be layered over in the daytime and then worn alone as a sexier, going-out top at night. Tube dresses follow a similar route. I'm much more likely to put a tube dress on under a cropped summer sweater or denim jacket than to wear it on its own, although it would work just as well with a slew of silver jewelry pieces. Many of the pieces are cropped, but not so much so that your belly wouldn't be covered with a pair of high-waisted pants or skirts.

Tube dresses are also easy to accessorize, and are smart all-occasion pieces to keep on hand. Strappy sandals, a delicate clutch bag, and pared-back jewelry elevate it to the cocktail-party level.

The Best Tube Tops and Dresses

Best Tube Tops

Madewell Crop Top $32 at Nordstrom This classic tube top from Madewell comes in three colors: this white version, a mid-toned brown, and an off-white beige color. The top measures roughly 9.5 inches from top to bottom (based on a size medium), so take that in mind as you order. It's also made from 94 percent cotton with 6 percent elastane, so it has a touch of stretch for the best fit. Available in sizes XXS through XXL, this top fits true-to-size. One thing to note—one reviewer said it's not lined, so you may want to wear it over a strapless bra if you need support or with nipple covers.

ISA BOULDER Curly Strapless Ribbed-Knit Top $465 at Net-a-Porter This ribbed tube top from swim and beachwear brand ISA BOULDER is great if you want the slinky look of a tube top but without the cropped hemline. It's made from lightweight ribbed fabric—a blend of 95 percent viscose and five percent elastane—and is designed to fit true-to-size. The pieces from ISA BOULDER are dyed using traditional techniques and are made in tandem with local artisans. This top features a wave pattern that hugs your midsection without moving as you do.

Urban Outfitters Ruched Tube Top $29 at Urban Outfitters For those looking for a classic black tube top, consider this affordable option from Urban Outfitters. You can shop it in 10 colors and has a slightly ruched design at the chest. Reviewers love it because it doesn't fall down throughout the day. Some have noted that the white option is a touch see-through, but that the darker colorways don't share the same problem. Priced at just $29, it's a great option if you want to take the trend for a spin without investing.

& Other Stories Knitted Bandeau Tube Top $69 at & Other Stories If you want a heavier tube top that could reasonably work into the fall season, check out this under-$100 version from & Other Stories. It comes in two colors—this white color and a light brown shade—and measures roughly 9 inches from top to bottom based on the size small. It's machine-washable but the brand notes that it should be line-dried to maintain its shape over time.

Helmut Lang Draped Vegan Leather Tube Top $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue "I own several vegan leather pieces from Helmut Lang, so I can vouch for this strapless version. The fabric hugs the body, so it fits tightly without being too tight or restrictive, and the wrapped design stays as you move. This one comes in a deep olive green color which is a welcome break in my wardrobe from all the black that I wear constantly. This one measures 15.5 inches in length so it's not cropped on my five-foot-two body. I have a longer torso than most people my height, and I find that I can even wear a pair of lower-rise pants without my stomach showing." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

COS Textured Bandeau Top $89 at COS Take a break from the neutral pieces in your wardrobe and consider this bright purple option from COS. Like others on this list, this option is made in a structured yet stretchy material (the brand calls it "springy') that perfectly maintains its shape and neckline. You can shop it in three colors right now: this bright purple, a white version, and a black. The brand recommends that you machine-wash it on cold and then line-dry it to maintain its shape. This top is also longer in length than others on this list, coming in at just over 13 inches long.

Sunday in Brooklyn Strapless Tunic Blouse $89 at Anthroplogie This white top from Sunday in Brooklyn walks the fine line between a traditional tube top and a tunic-style top. The fabric floats away from the body and can be worn with a pair of pants or as a coverup over a bikini. It's available in sizes XXS through XL and measures 37 and a half inches in length. Like others on this list, it has a pull-on style, and the band at the top stays in place. Some reviewers found it sheer, so be aware that nipple covers might be needed.

Autumn Cashmere Ruffled Corset Tube Top $125 at Revolve If you're still into the corset trend from your Bridgerton days,, check out this black tube top from Autumn Cashmere. You'll have to hand-wash it, but the stretch-jersey fabric has a more elevated feel than some of the other options on this list. The peplum style at the hem is also not as pronounced, so it hits two 2023 trends at the same time.

Møn Renn Asymmetrical Ribbed Sweater Tube Top $149 at Anthropologie Asymmetric hemlines are coming back in 2023, and tube tops like this one from Møn Renn are an easy way to incorporate the look into your wardrobe. Sure, you could tuck it in, but why would you want to? It measures 18 and a half inches in the torso at its longest point. This is another one where hand-washing is preferred to using your washing machine. Plus, the combination of longer and shorter pieces gives you a natural waistline.

Best Tube Dresses

Wolford Fatal Dress $215 at Revolve This classic and best-selling tube dress from Wolford is also a celebrity favorite because it’s so easy to wear year-round. A-listers like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and many others have all been spotted in it in one of its many different colors. However, this simple black version is the most classic option in my opinion. The brand notes that it measures roughly 46 inches from the neckline down to the hem, so take that into consideration before you pick one up.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Tube Dress $78 at SKIMS SKIMS's Fits Everybody Tube Dress was one of the first to go viral. It's made with the brand's classic shapewear-like fit without being restrictive. Plus, it comes in tons of sizes ranging from XXS up to 4X. Like many pieces from SKIMS, it's made from a buttery-soft fabric that hugs the body and feels like a dream to wear. Some reviewers say it runs small, and others say that it's great even if you're petite. Plus, others say that it's supportive and thick enough to go braless.

Norma Kamali Strapless Draped Stretch-Lamé Midi Dress $195 at Net-a-Porter Going somewhere fancy soon? Then you need to try out this pick from iconic brand Norma Kamali. Tons of reviewers and insiders love the brand because of its array of endlessly easy-to-wear pieces, but this silver option is certified fun. The silver color is great for all times of the year, but it's great as a summer wedding guest dress because it falls in line with this summer’s metallic trend. You don't need to mess with any bright accessories because the dress speaks for itself.

Urban Outiftters Azelia Convertible Tube Dress $49 at Urban Outfitters This red dress from Urban Outfitters can also be worn as a maxi skirt, so you basically get two pieces in your closet for less than $50. It comes in four colors including this bright red shade, an olive green, a dusty rose hue, and a classic black option, too. The site notes that it runs small, so size up if you're in-between two. Reviewers say that the material is thicker than expected, making it feel way more luxe than it is.

DISSH Sienna Moss Bandeau Midi Dress $130 at DIssh DISSH is one of those cult-favorite brands that insiders can't get enough of. The pieces are so affordable for their quality, so be prepared to want to wear them on a daily basis. This olive green tube maxi dress from the brand is made from its ribbed material, which I can personally vouch for—I've machine washed and dried it and it's maintained its shape and look. it also comes in two other colors: a subtly off-white and a classic black.

LESET Rio Strapless Stretch-Ponte Maxi Dress $220 at Net-a-Porter This simple blush-colored maxi dress from LESET is made from a thick ponte fabric that has just the right amount of stretch. It comes in two colors—this one and black—and is available to shop in sizes XS through XL. The brand notes that it runs true-to-size and that it's made to hug the body, so take both of those factors in mind when you choose your perfect size. The fabric is thick enough that it offers a touch of support and provides an all-over smooth look. Plus, it has a pull-on design (yay, no zippers!) for maximum versatility.

Reformation Joana Silk Dress $278 at Reformation This silk take on the classic tube dress style is screaming out to be worn as a bridal look. It's great for any more casual pre-wedding or honeymoon events and is so timeless. If you're attending a ton of weddings this year, here's some good news: it comes in lavender and black, too. The site notes that this dress runs big, and recommends that you size down for your best fit. You'll need to dry-clean it to really make it last, but the clean lines and simple silhouette make sure that it's going to be a favorite for years to come.

Mango Knitted Dress With Metal Detail $70 at Mango If you're a fan of wearing mini dresses, check out this great under-$100 option from Mango. The small ring at the center of the bust gives it a slightly more '90s feel, while the micro mini silhouette is undeniably fun. It's available in sizes 0 through 12 and is made from a cotton blend that has a touch of stretch. Style it over a sheer pair of tights and with a pair of black pumps to capture the Hailey Bieber aesthetic.

Naked Wardrobe x BARE Strapless Tube Dress $74 at Nordstrom Naked Wardrobe has become known for its range of shapewear-inspired midi and maxi dresses, many of which retail for well under $100. This one from the dress is great if you're on the tall side because the hemline is a bit longer than some of the others on this list. The brand notes that this dress runs true to size and that hand-washing is preferred so that it can maintain its stretch and softness. You can shop in sizes XS through L.

Susana Monaco Tube Ruffle Dress $178 at Shopbop If you want to emulate the asymmetrical hemlines seen on the runways for this season, this pick from Susana Monaco is the one for you. It has a mini hemline which makes it great for a summer cocktail party or wedding when you don’t know what to wear. The brand notes that you can machine-wash this frock (on cold!) and it’s available to shop in sizes XS through XL. It’s made with 10 percent spandex for a snug fit that won’t budge or fall down.

