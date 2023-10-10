The Very Best Underwear for Women

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Underwear—everyone has it, but when was the last time you built out your collection in an intentional way? It's probably been a long time. Thus, I’ve broken down the best underwear for women by category and selected one must-buy item from each one. Consider this the perfect starting point to building out your ultimate collection.

What to Look For

This might sound reductive, but your underwear drawer should have a few pairs for every occasion, similar to how you have a variety of bras ranging from sports bras right down to the lacy versions from a lingerie brand that you don’t wear as often.

You’ll of course have those cotton pairs that you rely on for day-to-day wear, but it’s always nice to have a few more special-occasion-ready items like satin or silk pairs on hand that match with your favorite bras . Seamless underwear is also key for wearing under all of your sheer pieces or with leggings without panty lines. And we can’t forget about having a shapewear option on hand if you so need.

Because shopping for underwear can feel daunting—there are so many options!—I broke down the 13 types of underwear you actually need. Some of the ones on this list have been tried and tested by Marie Claire editors; the ones we haven’t tested come backed up by hundreds of glowing reviews. Plus, we finally broke down the difference between hipster underwear and bikini underwear, a question which has plagued me for years.

The Best Pairs of Underwear

Best Cotton Underwear Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, $20 at Shopbop Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty is a classic and odds are, you already have a few pairs that could do with replacing in your closet. Or, you're just a longtime fan and are looking for a new pair. Aside from the iconic logo band, this pair of underwear is soft, stretchy, has fuller coverage in the back, and doesn't ride up as you move throughout your day. One reviewer even called wearing them a "luxury experience,” and I couldn’t agree more. Pros: Comes in several colors; Top-rated; Soft cotton; Stretchy material. Cons: Only comes in sizes up to an XL. Customer Review: "I’m picky about underwear but these are very comfortable and provide great coverage. [The] material feels thick and they don’t ride up. They are one of my go-to. I’m going to order another when on sale" — Amazon

Victoria's Secret Logo Cotton Hiphugger Panty $13 at Victoria's Secret Bikini-style underwear is designed to sit right under the hip and generally has less coverage compared to other styles. This is due to the fact that they’re made with less fabric at either side. This pair from Victoria’s Secret comes in 18 different colors and prints and in sizes XS through XXL. Based on the several hundred five-star reviews on the brand’s website, this pair doesn't move around, is comfortable, and provides the perfect amount of support throughout the day. Pros: Comes in a variety of colors; Soft material; Washes well; Seamless design. Cons: Some reviewers say that they ride up in the back but that it’s not uncomfortable. Customer Review: “Softest underwear I own. I love that there are no seams and are smooth!” — Victoria’s Secret

Best Thong Underwear Hanky Panky Cotton Original-Rise Thong $24 at Saks Fifth Avenue “I’m not really a day-to-day thong-wearer but I do swear by these Hanky Panky lace thongs They’re basically the opposite of every other thong I’ve tried in the past—the lace material is super soft and not itchy, they don’t move around during the day, and they don't pinch or dig in on the skin. It honestly feels like I don’t have anything on and they’re virtually seamless despite the lace material. Plus, they come in tons of colors and prints.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Edior Pros: Editor-approved; Soft material; Top-rated; Don't slide or move around; Lightweight; Stretchy fabric; Comes in multiple colors. Cons: Only comes in one size. Customer Review: "Excellent product. Well made and hold up well when properly cared for, I threw away all my other panties and just wear Hanky Panky." — Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Bikini Underwear Gap Breathe Bikini $13 at Gap This pair of bikini-style underwear from Gap has over 500 glowing five-star reviews on the brand’s website. The reviews say that this pair fits true to size, comes in three colors, and you can buy them in sizes XXS through XXL. They have a fuller coverage design in the back and a higher cut on the leg for less coverage in the front. The jersey cotton material is lightweight, too. Reviewers also love them for the cooling effect the fabric has. Pros: Top-rated; Runs true to size; Comes in multipe colors; Comes in sizes up to a XXL; Lightweight feel; Has a cooling effect. Cons: Some reviewers say they roll. Customer Review: “Well made, comfortable, light weight and no show panty lines!” — Gap.

Best High-Cut Underwear CUUP The Highwaist Modal Thong $20 at CUUP Finally, a pair of underwear that does it all. This pair is feather light, has a seamless design, and doesn’t move over the course of the day. You can shop them in nine colors ranging from classic black to brighter colors like lavender and sea moss green. The high-rise silhouette and minimal coverage in the back of the panty make it a dream to layer underneath shapewear or high-cut dresses. The higher rise in the front, though, provides a smoothing effect all over. Pros: Comes in several colors; Comes in sizes up to an XXXL; Lightweight feel; Soft fabric; Runs true to size. Cons: Can sell out quickly. Customer Review: “FINALLY, a high waist, no-show thong that is actually high waisted. I've been searching for years for this underwear! It is truly no-show, and gives the coverage/smoothing I want in front with no panty lines or unflattering digs, anywhere. Love. It.” — CUUP

Best Seamless Underwear Commando Girl Short $28 at REVOLVE “Finding a pair of underwear that is actually seamless—meaning that it actually disappears under your clothes without leaving any visible seams—can be tricky. This is the only true pair of no-show seamless underwear I have ever used. I was first introduced to them as a styling assistant on set because they were a must-have for the models. I now have them in both nude and black and they’re the ones I go to when I’m wearing a slightly sheer white piece or when I’m wearing black leggings for a smooth look.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor. Pros: Editor-approved; Soft material; Comes in two colors; Lightweight. Cons: Some reviewers felt the smallest size was still too large. Customer Review: “I've been "going Commando" for over ten years and the nude girl short is still my all-time favorite. Even under the sheerest, whitest outfits, they're completely undetectable -- and they're the most comfortable underwear you'll ever own.” — Bloomingdale’s

Best Shapewear Underwear SKIMS Seamless Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs $32 at SKIMS Available in 10 shades and in sizes XXS through 4X, this SKIMS shaping pair of underwear is second to none—even if you’re not a Kardashian devotee. And while the fact that they’re shapewear might be in the name, this pair promises all of the shaping without feeling unable to breathe. It smooths your waist and has shaping pockets around the back of the briefs to add support. The silicone band at the waist also prevents it from sliding down your body. Pros: Comfortable; Non-restrictive; Soft; Easy to wash; Adds smoothing and lifting; Invisible under clothing; Comes in a wide shade range; Comes in a wide size range. Cons: Can sell out quickly. Customer Review: “I love the colour and the fabric. It’s is breathable and didn’t make my belly sweat. I also like the grip on the band, it holds up and doesn’t roll down. I was at first skeptical but I just did it and purchased 2 Skims in one order and did not regret it.” — SKIMS

Best Boyshorts Tommy John Tommy John Women's Boyshort Panties (3 Pack) $48 at Amazon Boyshorts are defined but their maximum-coverage design in all areas. While some styles offer so much coverage that they’re actually shorts, this pair from Tommy John sits right at the top of your hip. They come in packs of three and in several neutral colors. They’re made from a cooling cotton fabric that wicks moisture and keeps you dry. With over 90 five-star reviews, these are beloved for their airy fabric, weightless feel, and the fact that they don’t ride up. Pros: Top-rated; Lightweight fabric; Moisture-wicking; Fast shipping on Amazon High coverage. Cons: Some reviewers felt the legs rolled up. Customer Review: “Expensive, but exactly what I wanted--soft fabric, nice fit, no chafing or bunching. If in doubt, order up in size.” — Amazon

Best Lace Underwear Journelle Lexi Bikini Panty $48 at Shopbop Lacy underwear can sometimes be itchy, but this lacey pair from Journelle is designed to feel silky-smooth on the skin. The combination of sheer paneling on the sides and lined lace front makes them wearable for everyday wear, but the subtle gold metallic finish gives them a little something extra ahead of the holiday season. You can even shop the matching lacy bra in this inky blue colorway for a festive addition to your lingerie drawer. The lined front panel helps them feel smooth on the skin. Pros: Non-itchy fabric; Soft lace; Breathable design. Cons: Hand-wash only.

Best Pack of Underwear Fruit of the Loom Fruit of the Loom Tag Free Cotton Panties $12 at Amazon Do not overlook Fruit of the Loom—comfortable underwear is key to have in your collection! You can choose from three different types of fits with this set—regular briefs, high-cut briefs, and a low-rise brief version—and are currently available for less than $10. They’re made from 100 percent cotton and have a tag-free design for extra comfort and no itching. These are the no-fuss underwear staples that you can sleep in, wear all the time, and keep in your rotation—plus, they have over 73,000 five-star reviews. Pros: Affordably priced; Comes in several cuts; Comes in several colors; Has a tag-free design; Top-rated. Cons: Some reviewers said they run small. Customer Review: "Purchased these briefs & loved the product & the price so much am ordering again. Perfect fit and comfortable. Highly recommend." — Amazon

Best Period Underwear The Period Company Period Company The High Waisted Period. in Sporty Stretch For Heavy Flows $9 at The Period Company Period underwear is a sustainable way to take care of your periods if you get them. This pair from Period Company—the brand founded by celebrity stylist Karla Welch—is designed for heavy day one or two flow days. The four layers in the gusset can hold up to a day’s worth of blood and is made from organic cotton. This sportier version has a low profile and is made from a nylon fabric that moves with your body. The material keeps you dry all day so you don’t have to worry about leaks or feeling uncomfortable after a few hours of wear. Pros: Comfortable; Moisture-wicking; Comfortable for long periods of time; Lasts a long time. Cons: Some reviewers said that they didn't last overnight. Customer Review: "Based on the thickness of the lining I was sure that these were going to feel like wearing a diaper. SURPRISE! They didn’t! While definitely thicker than typical undergarments they weren’t bothersome. I love the sporty stretch fabric; it feels supportive without compression. The pink made me smile and feel cute.” — Period Company