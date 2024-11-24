Beyoncé Goes Pantsless for a Night Out on Broadway
Queen Bey stunned while supporting her Destiny's Child sister, Michelle Williams.
Beyoncé leaned into the pants-free trend during a Broadway night out.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, Queen Bey posted a series of photos and videos highlighting her night out on Broadway alongside her mom, Tina Knowles, and her fellow Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland—all in support of their other Destiny's Child sister, Michelle Williams.
Williams is currently performing in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her.
For opening night, Beyoncé stunned in a pantsless ensemble featuring a light gray ribbed sweatshirt and matching high-waisted, knit gray micro shorts. She completed the look with a white oversized coat, knee-high matching gray boots, a gray baseball cap, and black-framed glasses.
"My Belle," Beyoncé captioned the post, which also included a picture of the Destiny's Child members reuniting in honor of Williams and her new role.
The Destiny's Child member stars as Viola Van Horn in the new Broadway musical, which is playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.
Queen Bey also shared photos of Williams in character, the marquee on the theater, and a photo of the playbill featuring Williams and her fellow castmates. She also shared videos of the threesome's reunion backstage, as well as Williams taking a final bow at the end of her performance.
Williams showed her appreciation for her BFFs showing up and supporting her, writing in the comments section of Beyoncé's post.
"I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever! 🤍💫," she wrote.
Tina Knowles also marked the occasion on social media, sharing her own Instagram post complete with a moving caption.
“It is always great seeing Destiny’s Child together,” she wrote. "At the death Becomes Her premier the other night on Broadway in New York City. We watched as Michelle killed this role ! She saying like an angel and looked like a goddess ,!!! Ride or die friends who support and love each other ❤️."
Going pantsless is something of a trend among Hollywood A-listers, including new mom Hailey Bieber, singer Dua Lipa, and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez.
