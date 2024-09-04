Hailey Bieber waited very little time to step back out onto the street-style radar after announcing her first baby's arrival in August. For her first new mom outfit in Los Angeles on Tuesday night—at least that the public has seen—Bieber was seen all smiles while pushing her newborn, Jack Blues Bieber, in a stroller at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Sushi Park. There, she ushered in her post-pregnancy style era by testing a rising fall 2024 color trend.

The Rhode founder was photographed outside of Sushi Park tapping a runway-favorite shade and silhouette all in one go, in the form of an oversized, chocolate brown blazer. She wore the baggy style over a basic white tee—a Hailey Bieber staple. Photos of the outing were posted on social media.

From photos of the model shared on X, not much else can be seen of Bieber's outfit. Instead, it seems that she went without a (visible) pair of pants, transforming her blazer into a mini dress on its own. Longtime Hailey fans know that she's no stranger to going pantsless. She's worn the divisive style on many, many occasions, from errand runs to the church pews.

The model-slash-entrepreneur completed her look for the evening with strappy black heels, chunky, '80s-inspired jewelry, and a brown leather tote bag slung on her shoulders. Her glam consisted of glossy mocha lips to match her outfit, and her brunette hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted bob.

Bieber's maternity fashion, especially in her second and third trimesters, was nothing short of experimental. She put her boundary-pushing, It girl spin on most of her signature wardrobe staples, showcasing her growing belly with crop tops, sheer blouses, and lace catsuits.

Prior to her late-night Sushi Park sighting, Hailey Bieber debuted her new custom "MOM" ring in an Instagram Story post. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Now officially in mom territory, her personal style is already seeing some noticeable upgrades. Since the arrival of Jack Blues, Bieber has proudly displayed new additions to her closet. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, she debuted a new piece of her jewelry collection inspired by her son: a gold, diamond-studded "MOM" ring from Los Angeles-based jeweler Isa Grutman. She displayed the $1,980 piece alongside her oval-shaped wedding ring and a fall leaf-inspired manicure.

It hasn't been long since Hailey Bieber entered her new chapter into parenthood, but she's already making it a mission to build—and show off—her style in the process. She's already given fall trends an effortlessly chic maternity touch and kicked off a collection of custom pieces that pay homage to her firstborn. (Of all the color trends to try, deep, chocolate brown makes sense: Bieber loves a classic neutral.)

If there's anything to know about Hailey Bieber, it's that she's more than ecstatic about finally becoming a mother, and there will be more street-style looks to come in the very near future to reflect it.