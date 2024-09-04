Hailey Bieber Puts a Pantsless Spin on a Rising Fall 2024 Color Trend in Her First New Mom Outfit
She ditched her bottoms while going to dinner with her newborn, Jack Blues Bieber.
Hailey Bieber waited very little time to step back out onto the street-style radar after announcing her first baby's arrival in August. For her first new mom outfit in Los Angeles on Tuesday night—at least that the public has seen—Bieber was seen all smiles while pushing her newborn, Jack Blues Bieber, in a stroller at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Sushi Park. There, she ushered in her post-pregnancy style era by testing a rising fall 2024 color trend.
The Rhode founder was photographed outside of Sushi Park tapping a runway-favorite shade and silhouette all in one go, in the form of an oversized, chocolate brown blazer. She wore the baggy style over a basic white tee—a Hailey Bieber staple. Photos of the outing were posted on social media.
From photos of the model shared on X, not much else can be seen of Bieber's outfit. Instead, it seems that she went without a (visible) pair of pants, transforming her blazer into a mini dress on its own. Longtime Hailey fans know that she's no stranger to going pantsless. She's worn the divisive style on many, many occasions, from errand runs to the church pews.
The model-slash-entrepreneur completed her look for the evening with strappy black heels, chunky, '80s-inspired jewelry, and a brown leather tote bag slung on her shoulders. Her glam consisted of glossy mocha lips to match her outfit, and her brunette hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted bob.
Bieber's maternity fashion, especially in her second and third trimesters, was nothing short of experimental. She put her boundary-pushing, It girl spin on most of her signature wardrobe staples, showcasing her growing belly with crop tops, sheer blouses, and lace catsuits.
Now officially in mom territory, her personal style is already seeing some noticeable upgrades. Since the arrival of Jack Blues, Bieber has proudly displayed new additions to her closet. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, she debuted a new piece of her jewelry collection inspired by her son: a gold, diamond-studded "MOM" ring from Los Angeles-based jeweler Isa Grutman. She displayed the $1,980 piece alongside her oval-shaped wedding ring and a fall leaf-inspired manicure.
It hasn't been long since Hailey Bieber entered her new chapter into parenthood, but she's already making it a mission to build—and show off—her style in the process. She's already given fall trends an effortlessly chic maternity touch and kicked off a collection of custom pieces that pay homage to her firstborn. (Of all the color trends to try, deep, chocolate brown makes sense: Bieber loves a classic neutral.)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
If there's anything to know about Hailey Bieber, it's that she's more than ecstatic about finally becoming a mother, and there will be more street-style looks to come in the very near future to reflect it.
Shop Brown Blazers Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in This Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Bella Hadid Accessorizes Her Lacy Underwear With...More Underwear
The bloomers trend is in full bloom.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Netflix's 'Kaos' Ends With the Gods Preparing For War—Will It Get a Season 2?
The Greek mythology-inspired series sets up a truly epic second installment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in Her Best Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Bella Hadid's Layered Lace Bloomers Are a Quirky Take on the Underwear-As-Pants Trend
The bloomers trend is in full bloom.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Enters Her "Mom" Jewelry Era With a New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Serena Williams Recreates Her Iconic 2004 Denim Tennis Outfit at the U.S. Open
The tennis star wore a denim mini skirt set at the U.S. Open, 20 years after the first.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans
She's worn it twice in just under a week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up the Boho Chic Skirt Trend With a Loud Luxury Dior Saddle Bag
She's making this denim look a must-shop for fall.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Wears a Vintage Crochet Cover-Up Over Her Metallic String Bikini
She managed to make carnations look cool.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Channels Her 'Stepford Wives' Character at the Venice Film Festival in a 1950s-Inspired LBD
Twenty years later, she nailed the look.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published