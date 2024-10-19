Blake Lively Enters Her Poison Ivy Era in Monochrome Green Outfit

Blake Lively is ready for her DC villain era.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the It Ends With Us actress arrived at the NY Food and Wine Festival in New York City wearing a monochrome green ensemble, featuring a lace mid-calf dress and an oversized matching green cardigan.

The Poison Ivy-inspired look was elevated courtesy of Lively's accessories, which included a pair of show-stopping Christian Louboutin Ronifi Supra thigh-high boots and a Chanel calfskin clutch.

Lively's all-green look was somewhat of a continuation of her floral- and garden-inspired It Ends With Us press tour fashion. Back in August, the actress debuted a trio of flower power looks, including one head-to-toe Chanel ensemble featuring the brand's cotton blue and white t-shirt , a pair of floral printed blue and white denim jeans, and Chanel's Resin Strass metal evening bag shaped as flower.

Just like Lively did on Friday, the actress completed the press tour look with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes — Kate Strass denim pumps .

Blake Lively is seen arriving at the NY Food and Wine Festival on October 18, 2024 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively was also spotted wearing a $8,990 Oscar de la Renta strapless floral embroidered minidress, featuring a 100% silk lining and vibrant yellow, magenta, orange and purple hues.

She paired the dress with a pair of Tequila Crystal ankle strap heeled sandals from Aquazzura, retailing at $1,450.

For the final garden-esque look during the tour, Lively wore a piece straight from the V ersace Resort 2025 collection which, according to Vogue , "took traditional wardrobe staples and revisited them with pizzazz and glam."

In addition to arguably reviving floral fashion, Lively also has an eye for vintage looks. As Tab Vintage Founder Alexis Novak told InStyle in a recent interview, Lively had the "imagination" to bring vintage pieces "to life" while promoting her latest film.

"We sent her options, and she made selections," Novak told the publication at the time. "We did not style her; she is very talented and creative, and the looks were all her own vision."

Blake Lively is seen on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the film, which touches on the epidemic of domestic and intimate partner violence, Lively plays a florist named Lily Bloom. In honor of her character's profession, Lively leaned all the way into garden and floral fashion pieces—which included a blend of household brands and emerging designers, including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Valentino and Chanel.

“What was really important for the character was that you understood she was a walking, talking contradiction,” she explained in an interview while promoting the film. “She could be all things at once. She could be both strong and vulnerable. She could be both masculine and feminine. She can be artistic and overly expressive. She can be fashion and fabulous, but she could also be very grounded in utility. Wardrobe is always the way that I enter a character.”

Clearly, Lively is not finished with her garden-inspired attire just yet.