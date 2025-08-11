The Jewelry Brands Celebrities Swear By

The best red carpet outfits take your breath away—and that includes the jewelry. Outside of museums, you're unlikely to see jewelry as exquisite and rarefied as that on a red carpet. Some pieces are custom-created for a theme; some are loaned for an event; others are classic pieces the wearer loves—but regardless of the circumstances, the jewelry shown off by A-listers is nothing short of art. After all, celebrities have access to some of the world's finest jewels—and these brands are the ones they reach for.

Miansai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miansai jewelry is clean and minimalistic; Taraji P. Henson is wearing some of their rings here at the Billboard Women in Music 2017 event. The pieces are understated and perfect for layering, and the handcrafted details are perfect for a red carpet look.

Lizzie Fortunato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Fortunato's designs are often bold and colorful, featuring gorgeous stones and artisanal designs. Celebrities like the jewelry designer for making a statement; here, Olivia Palermo looks to be wearing one of their designs at the Lizzie Fortunado Jewelry and Timo! Wallets Fall 2008 Preview Party.

Ben-Amun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben-Amun is known for being both classic and bold, with a mix of traditional metals and bright stones. Celebrities like its unique, vintage-inspired aesthetic; Mandy Moore is at the 2011 Critics Choice Movie Awards with gorgeous dangling Ben-Amun earrings.

Agmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold, architectural, but somehow still elevated, Agmes is beloved by celebrities who appreciate quality and want to look totally unique. So it makes sense that it would be a good streetwear brand; here, Julianne Hough wears Agmes jewelry with her simple white suit.

Laura Lombardi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Lombardi's style perfectly merges vintage and modern, including with recycled and upcycled materials. She has extremely distinctive earrings, which makes a great choice for those who love a statement. Yara Shahidi wears these long hooped versions to great effect.

Completedworks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Completedworks jewelry often makes use of recycled and renewable materials but is designed to be delicate and beautiful. Here, Lily Cole is actually performing at the Completedworks SS25 show in these stunning pearl pieces that make her look like a work of art.

Luv AJ

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a broad range to Luv AJ jewelry, from simple classic hoops all the way to dramatic and edgy pieces. Celebs like the designer because it's a nice mix of trendy and affordable. Here, Olivia Culpo is wearing Luv AJ earrings that are pretty, glittery, oversized hoops.

BaubleBar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baublebar is cost-effective, trendy, and very cute—so a lot of celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Drew Barrymore, have been spotted in the brand. This photo's taken from the Alessandra Ambrosio Launches Ale by Alessandra For BaubleBar Jewelry Collection.

Jennifer Behr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Behr is probably most well-known for their headbands: specifically, the ones worn by the original Gossip Girl cast, including Blair Waldorf. And indeed, their headbands are still awesome and red carpet-worthy (as we see on Elle Fanning), but they also make great statement jewelry.

Maria Tash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes referred to as "fine body art," Maria Tash's designs are luxurious and allow for personalization. Here, Demi Lovato attends the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in the brand's classic spiked hoops.

Melinda Maria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melinda Maria makes handcrafted pieces using semi-precious stones and simulated diamonds; celebrities including Selena Gomez, Michelle Obama, and Oprah have all worn the brand. Here, Octavia Spencer attends ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration with their earrings.

Kendra Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendra Scott is considered affordable luxury jewelry, with upscale designs at relatively reasonable prices. Here, Hilary Duff attends the Kendra Scott Jewelry of Beverly Hills Grand Opening in 2011 wearing perhaps a bespoke piece made by the brand.

Bea Bongiasca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bea Bongiasca jewelry is bold and colorful, with pieces incorporating stones and enamel. Here, Amy Ryan attends the Wolfs premiere wearing some of their gold and black enamel rings with oval cut earrings, which works well with her ornate black gown.

Swarovski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you sometimes find Swarovski crystals woven into red carpet gowns (the better to get that luxury sparkle), they also make luxe jewelry pieces. Rachel Brosnaham attends the Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration with a maximalist Swarovski necklace and a Swarovski x SKIMS chain.

Monica Vinader

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a few other "affordable luxury" brands on this list, Monica Vinader has a commitment to sustainability while also creative beautiful and minimalistic designs. Kate Middleton visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in their pretty pearl necklace.

Catbird

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catbird has some of the most delicate jewelry on the market, while also being incredibly pretty (and complementary to other, larger pieces). Meghan Markle here wears a Catbird threadbare ring on her ring finger, and apparently has it in different metals.

David Yurman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Yurman jewelry leans towards the chunkier designs with its signature cable motif; celebrities like it both on and off the red carpet. In this case, Amy Adams attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards wearing David Yurman in both the earrings and necklace.

Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At once timeless and modern, minimal but slightly bold, Bottega Veneta is a perfect balance. It's signature water droplet shape is pretty synonymous with quiet luxury. Julianne Moore is a big Bottega Veneta fan and wears their traditional earrings at the Venice Film Festival 2024.

Jenny Bird

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenny Bird's focus is on everyday wearability, which makes the modern brand a nice choice for streetwear as well as more relaxed red carpets. Like this! Lucy Hale wears a Jenny Bird chain necklace at the premiere of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Van Cleef & Arpels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Cleef & Arpels is all about feminine, delicate luxury, with signature motifs like the Alhambra cloverleaf. Here, Kate Middleton attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020 wearing a mother-of-pearl necklace and matching earrings that cost a reported $17,000.

Jennifer Fisher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Fisher has some high-profile celebrity fans including Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama, and it's no wonder: her designs are classic with an edgy twist. At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Lizzo wears stacks of Jennifer Fisher earrings and a gorgeous lip ring.

Bvlgari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities adore the Italian jewelry brand Bvlgari for, among other things, its luxury look and feel and use of precious gems. Not to mention, it often boasts cool motifs like an intertwining snake. Here, Zendaya shows off the brand's jewelry at the Bvlgari Hotel Roma opening event.

De Beers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

De Beers is all about the diamonds, which makes it the perfect choice for formal and dramatic red carpets. Case in point: Sydney Sweeney wears De Beers diamond drop earrings, a custom cushion-cut diamond ring, and a pear-shaped ring at the 2025 Met Gala.

Boucheron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A mix of classic and modern, Boucheron makes use of gemstones and cool motifs (including some serpentine iconography). At the amfAR Gala at Cannes 2025, Colman Domingo wore an earring designed to look like a parrot, with yellow beryl, pink tourmaline, garnets, onyx, and diamonds.

Mikimoto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikimoto often works in exquisitely crafted pearls, which makes them a gorgeous choice on a red carpet. Cynthia Erivo attends the New York Wicked premiere with a Mikimoto pearl necklace as a nice contrast to some of her more crystalline pieces. Just look how it picks up the light!

Graff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Graff works with some of the most exquisite and rare diamonds in the world, and their designs show off the stones to perfection. Angelina Jolie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2018 with diamond earrings formed into pear-shaped hoops. They were almost 33 carats!

Harry Winston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the "King of Diamonds," Harry Winston works in precious stones and gems. Diane Kruger is seen here at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards in one of her most famous outfits (a marigold yellow dress) with the perfect contrasting ruby and diamond earrings.

Chopard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chopard is perhaps best known for its watches, but the brand also makes jewelry that boasts the same exquisite craftsmanship. Here, Viola Davis attends Cannes in 2023 wearing all Chopard jewelry, the standout being these diamond earrings weighing 13.72 carats.

Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beloved for its bags, clothing pieces, and beauty products, Chanel jewelry boasts the same timeless refinement the house is known for. Here, Margot wears Chanel pieces at the 2020 SAGs (two necklaces valued at $5,000).

Lorraine Schwartz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorraine Schwartz jewelry is bold and a bit unconventional, which makes it a popular red carpet choice. Attending the Freakier Friday premiere, Lindsay Lohan wore Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a necklace with white rose-cut and pink diamonds, and a gemstone-adorned ring.

Cartier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of classic refinement, you can't do much better than Cartier. But they can also offer a touch of surprise; at the Wonka premiere, Timothée Chalamet wore a custom Cartier necklace. He'd worked with the brand to design a piece reminiscent of candy.

Tiffany & Co.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ask anyone to name a luxury jewelry brand, and Tiffany & Co. is typically the first to come to mind. The brand is somehow both luxury and wearable, thanks to their unique and coveted designs. Here, Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 grand reopening of the landmark Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store wearing Tiffany pearl and diamond earrings paired with a matching necklace.